In order to gain the requisite knowledge needed to apply for and pass a real estate license exam, applicants are required to take a pre-licensing course from a state-approved school. The goal of these courses is to equip students with the knowledge they need to begin a career as a real estate agent.

These courses aren’t designed to serve as the only knowledge source necessary, but they do prepare you to pass the state and national exams. From there, it’s up to you to invest in continuing education, mentorship, and experiential training.

Two or three decades ago, there were just a few basic choices for real estate school. Today, there are dozens (and probably hundreds) of options. This begs the question: How do you choose the right real estate course?

While every student has different criteria, needs, and circumstances, here are several tips to help you narrow down your options:

Look for an Online Course Option

The first thing to consider is if the real estate school offers online course options. It used to be that real estate schools operated 100 percent in person. This meant you had to pick a class time and then show up to a specific classroom. If you missed a class, you had to retake the course.

Today, the best courses offer online options. This allows you to attend instruction remotely. Best of all, most of these courses are video-based on-demand instruction. This means you can take the class at your own pace. Just make sure you’re attending a school that’s specifically designed for your state. For example, if you’re getting your Georgia real estate salesperson license, make sure you’re taking a Georgia real estate license course.

Consider the Price

Thankfully, most real estate schools have very similar pricing models. (This isn’t like attending college where the price can jump by 500 percent depending on the school you select.) However, if you’re extremely price-sensitive, it makes sense to compare costs from one real estate school to the next. Typically, a salesperson course is going to cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 to $300 (based on the state and the number of hours required).

Study Reviews and Reputation

Any school can create a flashy sales page and make a bunch of bold claims – but are they true? The best way to find out is by studying the school’s reviews and getting an idea of what sort of reputation they have in the industry.

You’ll find some reviews on a school’s website; however, these are typically the handpicked ones. You’ll get a better idea of what past students think by reading offsite, third-party reviews. You can also ask around in Facebook groups and various industry message boards to get feedback.

Ask About the Format

Every school is going to cover the same basic material in order to prepare students for the real estate exams. However, the format can vary from one course to the next. For example, some courses may include live video instruction, while others only have on-demand video. Some courses might be heavy on reading and printouts, while others use slideshows with video. If you have a specific learning style, it’s recommended that you find a program that aligns with your preferences.

Verify the Course Meets State Requirements

This should be a given, but it’s worth double-checking. In order to sit for the real estate exams, you must have passed a course that’s licensed and approved by the state. If the course does not meet state requirements, you won’t be allowed to take the exam.

Study Their Continuing Education Offerings

Your first course will not be your last. In order to have a valid real estate license, you’re required to meet ongoing continuing education requirements. If possible, you want to stick with the same real estate school for all classes. Thus, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with the continuing education courses a school offers ahead of time.

Adding it All Up

There are plenty of real estate schools to choose from. The key is to find the one that’s a good fit for you. That means a good fit for your budget, specific learning needs, and your state’s requirements.

Use the criteria listed above to perform thorough due diligence. And once you select a course, dive right in and get started!