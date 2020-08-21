If you have a consulting business, your success depends on how good you can convince others that you are a guru in your niche. And to do that, you need to build a website. Having a great site may be the difference you need to swing clients to decide in your favor.

Your website is the first impression your business will make on a potential client. If it is well designed, it will create confidence, trust, and leads. A poorly designed website will undermine your business’s credibility and create doubt on your potential clients.

In this article, you’ll learn how to create a reliable website that shows your strengths and authority.

Communicate Your Values Clearly

When a prospective client first lands on your site, he wants to see your value proposition. It’s essential, therefore, to place it on your landing page. In a short sentence or paragraph, appeal to your prospective client by telling them what your services are, who you do it for, and why you’re their best choice. You can also add slideshows of pictures, graphics, and videos to communicate your value and connect with your visitors. Show your face through your website to stand above your competitors.

Having case studies on this page may also help envision how your product will impact your customer’s life. According to Andrea Moxham, an inbound marketing specialist, when you let your prospects ponder whether to purchase from your company or not, they’ll do thorough research to make sure they aren’t making the wrong decision. Case studies may be a tipping point they can use to make a purchase.

Have a User-friendly Website Design

Just like any other website in cyberspace, design your site with the user in mind. Rather than making it flashy, make it simple, appealing, and user friendly. Bond media can design for you a modern and sleek design site that can easily attract your prospects.

Apart from that, you need to capture and communicate traits that define you in your design. Your company logo, business name, typography, and color choices should communicate your brand visually. Match your site with those of your competitors and ask yourself if the images and content are generic. If they are, work hard to create something that reflects your personality. That is what will set your brand above that of your competitors.

Generate Informative, Quality and Client-focused Content

Informative and client-focused content plays an essential role in making your site appealing and boosting SEO. Have always on your site content that offers valuable consulting advice, solutions, and tips for your visitors. Quality content can convince your clients by showing them how knowledgeable you are in the field.

Also, it would help if you were meticulous detail-wise. Prospective clients know that great consultants are experts. And experts have minimal mistakes. Therefore, you want to ensure your site is error-free. After writing your content, double-check it for accuracy. Tools such as Grammarly can help with that.

Optimize your site for SEO

Having a great website with quality content and design is excellent. However, if your prospective client can’t find your content, all that work is useless. You want your site to appear at the top of Google search results, to make conversions. Besides, most people assume that top search results are the best. Optimizing your website will, therefore, help you rank and achieve credibility.

You can optimize your site by using different marketing strategies. Update your content and let your previous customers write you testimonials that will be valuable to your potential clients. You can also capitalize on pay-per-click advertising strategies.

Conclusion

It’s essential to have a website if you have a consulting business. That will enable you to have clients that will result in you making money. However, you need to ensure that your website is reachable to your prospective clients, has high-quality content, and communicates your values.