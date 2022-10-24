Home Reviews Timex Helix Smart Metal Fit 3.0 Smartwatch Review

Timex Helix Smart Metal Fit 3.0 Smartwatch Review

By
Yogesh Brar
-

The smartwatch market is expanding every quarter, and the price bracket under INR 5,000 is where there is the most competitive. Even well-established watchmakers like Timex have entered this market since this product line is so profitable. Timex under their Helix brand has been making smartwatches for some time now and we have their newest watch with us for review.

The watch we are using is the Helix Smart Metal Fit 3.0, which retails for INR 3,995 but is frequently discounted to INR 2,995 on Amazon. For that much money, you get a metal body, a large LCD screen, a well-known watchmaker’s branding, and a lot more. So, as your next smartwatch, should you get the Helix Smart Metal Fit 3.0? Let’s find out in our full review.

Key Specifications

  • Display – 1.69-inch (240×280 resolution) LCD panel
  • 10+ tracking modes
  • 24/7 Heart rate sensor
  • Temperature Sensor
  • SpO2 monitoring
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Up to 10 days of battery life

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

  • Helix Smart Metal Fit 3.0 Smartwatch
  • Charging Cradle
  • User instruction manual

Design & Display

Timex Helix Smart Metal Fit 3.0 Smartwatch ReviewAVI09855 resultTimex has adopted a more sought-after smartwatch design with the Helix Smart Metal Fit 3.0 model. The form factor of the watch is long and squared off, which was made popular by the Apple Watch. The watch is tall and features a 1.69-inch LCD panel that is sizable for most users.  The watch’s case is made of metal, thus the word “Metal” in the branding, while its bottom is made of plastic, which is where all of the sensors are located. Although the Helix Smart Metal Fit 3.0 comes with matching silicon straps that come in four color options and are of good quality for the price, you may also choose to use aftermarket leather straps.

Timex Helix Smart Metal Fit 3.0 Smartwatch ReviewAVI09861 resultThe watch has a 1.69-inch LCD display with a 240×280 resolution. Although it is not the dense screen on a watch in this price range, this product’s brand advantage more than makes up for it. On the right side of the watch is a single button that is used to activate the display and navigate the menu. On flipping the watch, we get to see the HR sensor suite and the dual pogo-pins used for charging.

Software & Performance

Timex Helix Smart Metal Fit 3.0 Smartwatch ReviewAVI09858 resultThe Helix Smart Metal Fit 3.0 smartwatch is powered by the real-time operating system (RTOS) created by Timex. Most fitness trackers and low-cost smartwatches employ RTOS, which is a frequently condensed operating system that doesn’t require a lot of processing power. The majority of lightweight devices profit from them.

AVI09860 resultThe setup process is easy and requires minimal effort. You merely need to download the Helix Smart software from the PlayStore or AppStore and follow the on-screen instructions to connect the smartwatch to your phone. The menus and data metrics points in the app are arranged properly. Heart rate and SpO2 sensors are available around-the-clock, along with temperature sensors, female health tracking, and others.

Timex Helix Smart Metal Fit 3.0 Smartwatch ReviewAVI09853 resultIn our tests, we found that the heart rate and sleep statistics were mostly trustworthy. The watch properly tracked the amount of time spent sleeping and even detected irregular sleep patterns with ease. Most sensors currently have an accuracy level of 98% or greater due to the advancements made in the algorithms for heart rate monitoring, stress detection, SpO2, and even activity monitoring.

We were able to use the Helix Smart Metal Fit’s built-in battery for around 7 days when the display brightness was set to less than 50%, which is excellent. The device’s actual performance was consistent with the claimed numbers. Without being worn, the watch will operate for approximately ten days. We used the included magnetic charger to recharge the watch in under 120 minutes.

REVIEW OVERVIEW
Design
Display
Feaures
Performance
Battery Life
Price
SUMMARY
Even if it isn't perfect on every level, the Timex Helix Smart Metal Fit 3.0 works nicely overall. The INR 3,995 asking price seems a little excessive when you take into account the watch's limited feature set and tracking modes. However, the brand name attached to it and the variety of services it brings to the end user is enough to sideline those worries.
3.8
OVERALL SCORE
