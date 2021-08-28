Google is the most widely used search engine, so if you have any personal information that is showing up in searches, and you want that information taken down, it is important to take action. That way, you can regain control over the details that people can find about you online, and you can feel better about the level of privacy that you enjoy.

What are some of the ways to remove your information from Google? Continue reading to learn about three methods that you can try.

Tell People Search Websites to Take Your Information Down

First off, let’s talk about people search websites. A well-known and popular example is USPhoneBook. These types of websites are designed to make it super easy to find information on someone. While this can be helpful if you need to find someone’s contact details to get in touch with them, or if you need to run a background check on someone you just met, it can also make you feel a bit vulnerable because your private information would be easy for others to find as well.

If you perform a search on Google using your full name and people search sites show up in the results, go to each one and request that your info be taken down. You can do this on the USPhoneBook opt out page, as one example. But there are plenty of other sites that you might need to contact as well.

Spokeo is another good example of these types of sites. So, head to the Spokeo opt out page if you need to tell them to take down your info.

And yet another example is PeopleFinders. Once again, removing your information can be surprisingly quick and easy by following the directions on the PeopleFinders opt out page.

Contact Website Administrators

In addition to contacting people search websites that are displaying your personal information for anyone to see, you should also consider contacting any other websites that are showcasing your details.

Send a polite message to a website owner to let them know that you would like them to take down your information. Let them know your reason for wanting the details removed from their site, and wait for a response. Hopefully, they will comply with your request and you will find it easy to remove this information from Google as well.

Contact Google Directly

If you encounter any websites that are unwilling to help you when it comes to removing your information, you might be able to at least have Google stop displaying them in search results.

You can submit requests to have certain types of information removed, such as outdated content, content that somehow puts you in harm’s way, and content that should not be online for legal reasons.

Just keep in mind that, even if Google were to remove a website from search results, it does not mean that the website itself will be taken down. Therefore, people will still be able to access the site directly or they might end up finding it through another search engine, through another site, or through social media.

As you can see, there are several ways that you can remove information about yourself from Google, so if this is important to you, you can start right away to get the results you want.