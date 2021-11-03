Businesses are embracing remote work like never before. Your company is no exception and wants to do everything possible to help its remote workforce thrive. One option to consider: buying personal cell phones for your remote employees.

Company-owned cell phones can be difference-makers for your remote work team and your business. Here are three reasons to buy work cell phones.

1. Your Remote Workers Can Separate Their Work and Personal Lives.

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance can be difficult for remote employees. For example, remote workers may frequently check their personal mobile devices for work emails. They may be tempted to look up and respond to these emails when they are trying to relax with family and friends. This can lead to unhealthy work hours. And it can increase a remote worker’s risk of exhaustion, fatigue, and burnout.

Company cell phones make it easy for remote employees to disconnect from the hustle-and-bustle of work from home. A remote employee can activate their work cell phone and use it during designated hours. At the end of their shift, the worker can turn off their phone. And this individual can avoid checking their phone again until he or she begins their next work shift.

Cell phones enable your remote employees to get the help they need, exactly when they need it, too. These workers can use their mobile devices to maintain ongoing communication with their peers and superiors. If a remote worker has a concern or question, he or she can use their cell phone to find support. providing phones for work ensures an on-call remote worker can be accessed 24/7. This can empower your remote team members to stay productive.

2. Cost Savings

Business costs can add up quickly, regardless of your company’s size or industry. You may allow employees to work from home, which helps keep your business costs low. Meanwhile, if you let your remote employees leverage work-provided cell phones, you may achieve unprecedented cost savings.

You can purchase phones for work in bulk from a cell phone wholesaler. This allows you to buy Android and iOS devices at discounted rates. You can also choose from new and used models. That way, you can identify phones that deliver outstanding features but won’t break your budget.

Buying work cell phones for your remote staff can also help you save money from mobile device carriers. If you shop around, you may find leading carriers can offer reduced pricing for phone plans that cover your entire remote workforce. You can use one of these plans to ensure your workers can use their mobile devices to text, email, and more.

3. Improved Employee Engagement and Retention

Top talent remains in high demand globally. You can hire job candidates from across the world and let them work remotely. However, to garner interest from exceptional professionals, you need to provide them with the right benefits.

Providing cell phones can help distinguish your business from its rivals. You can offer mobile devices to job candidates if they join your remote work team. From here, you can reimburse employees for their mobile device costs. The result: you can make your company more attractive than the competition.

In addition, you can offer cell phones to your existing workforce, so employees can seamlessly communicate and collaborate with one another. Your workers may appreciate the fact that your company wants to do whatever it can to help them succeed. Providing cell phones to your workforce can help you increase your employee engagement and retention levels.

Do Your Remote Workers Need Company-Issued Cell Phones?

There is a lot to like about providing company cell phones to remote workers. But, doing so is not the best choice for every company. In fact, there are several factors to consider before you give mobile devices to your remote staff, such as:

1. Features and Functionality

Your remote workers need cell phones with features that meet their expectations. Also, you may need to provide training to ensure your remote employees can properly use these devices and get the most value out of them.

If you are considering offering cell phones to remote staff members, assess Android and iOS devices carefully. It may help to get feedback from remote employees and the types of devices they prefer. Purchase devices that allow your remote workers to become more productive and efficient than ever before.

2. Security

Cell phones can create security headaches for businesses. If even a single device is not secured correctly, it can cause a data breach. And if a cybercriminal can access information stored on this device, he or she can use it to disrupt your business, its employees, and its customers.

Before you buy cell phones for remote workers, consider how you’ll secure these devices. It can be beneficial to consult with a cybersecurity services provider in advance. Next, you can create a plan to offer mobile devices to remote workers without compromising your security.

3. Cost

The cost of purchasing many cell phones at once can be substantial. Yet, cell phone discounts may be available by purchasing devices in bulk.

As you assess mobile devices for remote workers, look at cell phone wholesalers. You may find that these wholesalers offer cell phones at competitive prices. And you may even be able to purchase used devices that offer similar features and functionality to new ones.

The bottom line: your remote workers may benefit from cell phones. Evaluate the pros and cons of providing cell phones to your remote workforce, and make an informed decision about whether now’s the right time to do so.