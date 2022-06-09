Three Popular TV Game Shows You Can Play on an App

Television and video games have a long history together. As soon as a show becomes popular, it is inevitable that crossovers will soon follow. One format that has always made the successful switch to home gaming is the humble game show. Suitable for a diverse audience and with inherent competitiveness, they make ideal home entertainment.

The rise of mobile gaming with its passive play models suits the format even better, but did you know that some of the most popular game shows already have apps that let you play at home or on the move?

Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune has been a smash hit across the world for a long time. It combines the best elements of a game show, involving wordplay, chance, and a grasp of general knowledge. One of the first game shows converted to video game format, it was released on the Commodore 64 and Nintendo Entertainment System.

Such is the success of the franchise that game developers have adapted the concept of the game show to other formats such as online casino games. In particular, there’s a very popular Wheel of Fortune bingo game that has gone down a treat with players in part due to its easy-to-use interface. As you spin the wheel, letters will drop off a sentence or phrase that you have to guess before the turns are up. If you do well, you can share your amazing triumph on social media and challenge friends to a game.

Source: Pixabay

Deal or No Deal

Deal or No Deal is a relative newcomer when it comes to game shows. According to CNBC, it appeared on US screens in 2005 , though it was adapted from a Dutch format. Part of the allure is that people always try to chase the biggest total, often to their detriment.

For anyone who has not watched it, the game involves the use of twenty-two sealed boxes. They each contain a monetary total which can range from $1 to $1,000,000. As the player, you get a box yourself that contains an unknown amount. By eliminating the other boxes, you have to decide if the odds suggest you have a large amount in your box. If not, you can choose to take a deal offered by the mysterious banker.

The interface is immersive, with glitzy game show graphics to keep you playing.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

This free trivia game has the most playability of all the games on the list. Fresh rounds of questions consistently test your knowledge, with 1000 regularly updated questions to answer across a range of different areas. Part of this popularity has been buoyed by the thirst for puzzle games on mobile devices, which have quickly become one of the most popular genres due to their inherent replayability, as well as how suitable they are for collaborative gaming sessions.

The format follows the famous game show itself. You answer a series of questions, each one linked to a sum of money. As you keep getting them correct, the harder they get and the higher the winning total goes until you reach the million-dollar question. Hello Magazine state that, to date , there have been six UK winners and 13 in the US. In addition, there was one high-profile win that involved cheating and the story was later turned into a television drama.

On the way, you have a few prompts to help you along such as asking the audience to help and stripping the possible answers down to two. For trivia fans, this is an essential download that is great practice if you decide to enter the real thing.