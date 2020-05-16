Microsoft is currently one of the leading certification vendors. Its credentials can be very helpful when you are trying to bring something special to your career. Nowadays, organizations prefer certified candidates because they can give them some reassurance regarding their skill level. When you possess any credential, you can show your employers that you actually know what you are talking about and can easily solve the problems that are brought to you.

Please note that Microsoft offers many certifications, and they are mainly divided into 4 main levels: MTA, MCSA, MCSE, and Microsoft MTA 98-364 Practice Tests. Due to the future changes that will be at the beginning of 2021, these types of certificates will be withdrawn and the new ones will take their place. That is why many specialists think about earning one or more of them while they still can. Getting these credentials won’t be easy, but if you are able to accomplish this task, you will make your professional career better in many ways.

Thus, if you are interested in obtaining the MTA: Database Fundamentals certification, you will need to take the Microsoft 98-364 exam. In this article, we will be discussing this test in more detail, so let’s get started.

Fact 1: Know Microsoft SQL Server

The first thing that you need to know about Microsoft 98-364 is that you should be aware of how to use Microsoft SQL Server. You have to gain this knowledge before you decide to take this certification test. It is all about the database fundamentals, and if you don't know how to work with SQL Server, you won't be able to pass the exam.

Before you get hyped up about Microsoft 98-364, you should first ask yourself whether you actually need the MTA certification or not. This exam is designed for beginners and focuses only on the basic knowledge related to databases. If you don’t have the relevant skillset but want to pass this test, we highly recommend that you sit for it. This will especially help you get your MCSA credential visit certbolt.com.

Fact 2: Know Microsoft 98-364 Exam Structure

If you are thinking about taking the 98-364 certification test, you will need to prepare for a few different topics. Each of them makes up a certain part of the exam so you cannot afford to skip any. The objectives are as follows:

Understand Data Storage;

Administer a Database;

Understand Core Database Concepts;

Create Database Objects;

Manipulate Data.

Microsoft 98-364 is available in various languages, including English, Italian, Chinese, German, Korean, Russian, Spanish, and many others. It is going to be 120 minutes long. During this time, you will have to answer around 40 to 60 questions. Therefore, if you have explored all the topics properly and clarified your concepts, you shouldn’t have any problems with passing this test. Even if you fail it on the first try, don’t be disappointed, because the Microsoft exams are famous for their difficulty. Just get ready for another go and do your best.

Fact 3: Prepare with Great Deliberation

If you plan to sit for Microsoft 98-364, you should try to start preparing a few months before the actual exam day. This is because you will need a lot of time to easily and steadily cover all the topics. You should not have any problems finding study materials because Microsoft itself offers many great resources. You can find them directly on the official website.This will give you access to the tools, such as training lectures and books, practice tests and video tutorials, training courses and forums, etc.

There is no reason for you to stick only to one preparation resource because you can improve the quality of your knowledge by using several of them. That is why we recommend that you to visit the Exam-Labs platform where you can get study bundles for a number of certification exams, including Microsoft 98-364. This package will cost you a little money but it will give you access to a whole bunch of tools, such as video courses, study guides, and practice questions. These practice questions will prove to be very helpful because with their help you can identify where you stand. You can take them to a special simulator, which you can also find on this site.

If you feel that you are unable to answer all the questions properly, you can always go back and revise these topics. If you want the best results, you should try to answer the highest number of practice questions you can. There is no denying the fact that answering about 60 questions in 120 minutes is going to be difficult. This is the reason why you should improve your time management skills. You can do this with the help of exam dumps as well. Just try to answer all the questions within the time limit and keep on repeating this process until you get it right. This type of prep tools will also give you an idea of the nature of questions you will be asked in the actual test. And it will help you a lot.

Conclusion

If you are trying to build a career as a database administrator, you first need to learn the basics of databases and SQL. This is what makes the Microsoft 98-364 exam and the MTA certification so important. If you are able to pass the test, you will learn a lot of important information regarding databases that you can use in the professional space.Once you have the MTA credential, it will become easier for you to get a better job and even a better salary. Passing the 98-364 exam maybe not a piece of cake, that is why it is important to manage your schedule and prepare in the best way you possibly can. Good luck!