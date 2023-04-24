Home News THOMSON offers heavy discounts on its range of Smart TVs, Washing Machines...

THOMSON offers heavy discounts on its range of Smart TVs, Washing Machines and Air Coolers during THOMSON Anniversary SALE From 22nd – 25th April 2023

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

THOMSON announces fabulous offers and discounts during its Anniversary Sale on its entire range of home appliances including -Smart Tv’s, Washing Machines and Air Coolers from 22nd  – 25th April, 2023 only on Flipkart. THOMSON completes 5 years in India and is extremely excited to announce these fantastic offers to its consumers.

During the Sale HDFC credit card holders will be able to avail a further 10% discount including EMI option.

THOMSON has recently launched its new Alpha series and 65 inch OATH PRO MAX Google Tvs which are available on great prices too. THOMSON’s alpha series is one of the fastest selling models on Flipkart and the brand has seen great spike with the launch of these new models of 24”, 32” & 40” in smart tv category.

Thomson’s Android TV Series comes with ultra-high definition resolution & HDR10+. Bundled with sound output of 40W and powered by Dolby MS 12, Dolby Digital Plus & DTS Trusurround, the processors of these TVs are powered by Amlogic that offers a clocking speed of 1.4 GHz along with MEMC for a perfect gaming experience. Supported by ANDROID 10, these Smart TVs have an in-built Chromecast and support Airplay too. The TV remotes have shortcuts for Google Assistant for voice search, Netflix, YouTube, Google Play.

With more than 10000 Plus Apps and Games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Apple TV, Voot,Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows, these TVs come with completely Bezel-less & Air Slim design with Black. The all-new THOMSON QLED series TVs are available in black color with alloy sound giving a super stylish look.

THOMSON’s QLED Tvs are completely frameless and come fully loaded with with Dolby Vision with HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS Trusurround, Bezel- less design, 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speaker, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Dual Band (2.4 + 5)GHz Wi-Fi, Google Tv and much more.

Enclosed is the list of Thomson Smart TV’s and its discounted price offers-

Brand

Model

April BAU

Anniversary Sale

Thomson

24TM2490

6999

5999

Thomson

24Alpha001

6999

6499

Thomson

40Alpha009BL

13999

13499

Thomson

32ALPHA007BL

8999

8499

Thomson

32PATH0011

10999

9499

Thomson

32PATH0011BL

11499

9999

Thomson

32TM3290

8499

7999

Thomson

40PATH7777

16999

15499

Thomson

42PATH2121

17999

15999

Thomson

43 OP MAX9099

24999

22999

Thomson

43PATH0009 BL

18999

16999

Thomson

43PATH4545BL

20999

19499

Thomson

50 OP MAX9077

29999

29999

Thomson

50PATH1010BL

27999

24999

Thomson

55 OP MAX9055

31999

29999

Thomson

55PATH5050BL

30999

28999

Thomson

65 OATHPRO 2020

53999

53999

Thomson

75 OATHPRO2121

79999

79999

Thomson

Q50H1000

33999

31999

Thomson

Q55H1001

40999

35999

Thomson

Q65H1100

59999

56999

Thomson

43PATH0009

18999

18999

Thomson

50OATHPRO1212

27999

27999

Thomson

55 OATHPRO 0101

29999

29999

Thomson

43OATHPRO 2000

22999

22999

Thomson

43PATH4545

19999

19999

The THOMSON washing machines have been designed and tested according to Indian use-case scenarios and have been rated with a 5-STAR Bee Rating. The washing machines consist of some of the features like Six Action Pulsator Wash which will help in a better overall performance. An Air Dry Function for faster drying of clothes. It also has a Child Lock feature and comes with an Anti-Vibration design so it doesn’t balance off and also outputs less noise. Some Thomson washing machines also include a variable temperature feature, with the help of which one can increase the water temperature accordingly.

Designed to sustain extreme weather conditions, pre-coated with metallic sheet body Thomson Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing machine uses hot water to ensure that your clothes are washed effectively via its inbuilt heater.  It also comes with the IPX4 rating, which makes it resistant to water splashes.

Thomson has also launched its premium Washing Machine and Dryer model with state-of-the-art technology such as Eco Wash, Anti-Bacterial Wash, Air Wash, and much more for ready to wear clothes.These machines are packed with features like steam wash technology, germ purifier, automatic lid lock, noise-less performance with anti vibration design, intelligent drying, low temperature drying and much more.

Enclosed is the list of Thomson Washing Machines and its discounted price offers-

Model

Regular prices

sale price

TW7000

5490

4990

SA96500N

7499

6790

SA96500

7499

7390

SA97000N

7999

7190

SA97000

7999

7790

SA98000G

8999

8490

SA97500

8490

8990

SA99000G

9999

10290

SA91000G

12499

11990

TTL6501

12499

11990

TTL7501

14499

13990

TTL8000

14999

14490

TFA8000H

16499

15990

TTL9000

15999

15990

TFA9000H

17499

16990

TFL7500

19999

17990

TFL8500

23999

20990

TFL1050

28999

22990

TWD1080

39999

37990

AIR COOLERS

THOMSON has recently launched an all new range of Air Coolers in Personal, Window & Desert category available from 28 to 85 liters. Packaged with world class features and smart technology the new Thomson Cool Pro Series Air-coolers offer the following specs –

Personal

  • Portable
  • Noiseless
  • Sleek design
  • Aesthetic
  • Space efficient
  • 28L – 6 to 8 hours*
  • Honey Comb Pad
  • BLOWER
  • Auto Swing
  • Auto pump
  • ICE CHAMBER
  • Compatible with most  Inverters
  • Castor Wheels

Window

  • BLOWER
  • 50 L – 7 to 8 hours*
  • Less Noisy
  • Auto Swing
  • Auto pump
  • Compatible with most  Inverters
  • Portable
  • Powerful – 30 FT air throw

Desert (60, 75, 85)

  • Auto Swing
  • Auto pump
  • ICE CHAMBER common only in 75L Model
  • Compatible with most  Inverters
  • FAN
  • AIR THROW BEST AMONG 3
  • Honey comb pad on 3 sides
  • Sleek Design
  • Compact & Space efficient
  • Castor Wheels

75L

  • Premium design at affordable price
  • A complete package for a complete home
  • A Modern cooler for modern homes
  • 85 (Boxy look and feel) has 3 knobs

Price list of the new THOMSON Cool Pro Series Air Coolers:

Category

Cooler Model

Event FSP

Personal

COOL PRO PERSONAL(CPP28)

4999
Previous articleElista enters the chest freezer category with the durable, best-in-class new range with 100 to 500 litres capacity
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at editor@pc-tablet.com