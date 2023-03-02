THOMSON launches new range of Air Coolers with Exciting Features and Alpha Series smart Tvs 24” and 40” India’s most affordable 40” smart Tv INR 13,499 only

Home News THOMSON launches new range of Air Coolers with Exciting Features and Alpha...

European consumer electronics brand THOMSON brings an all new range of Air Coolers and Alpha series smart Tvs 24” and 40” this summer. Sticking true to its ‘Make in India’ motto the brand is all geared up to start 2023 with a big bang by offering India’s most affordable 40” Tvs. The new Alpha Series Tvs will be available on Flipkart from the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale and Cool Pro Series Air Coolers will be available on Flipkart from 6th March, 2023 (Flipkart Cooling Days Sale).

THOMSON’s alpha series is one of the fastest selling models on Flipkart and the brand is very confident to strengthen its portfolio further with the launch of these new models of 24”, 32” & 40” in smart tv category. These Tvs come with Bezel-Less Design, Miracast, Surround Sound, Picture Quality, 30W Sound Output, Powerful amlogic Processor and much more.

The new models in Alpha series are the most affordable smart Tvs and are priced at 24” @ INR 6499, 32” @ INR 7999 & 40” @ INR 13,499 respectively.

Thomson is also set to give a tough competition to the home appliances market this summer. The brand offers an all new range of Air Coolers in Personal, Window & Desert category available from 28 to 85 litres.

Packaged with world class features and smart technology the new Thomson Cool Pro Series Air-coolers will offer the following specs –

Personal 

  • Portable
  • Noiseless
  • Sleek design
  • Aesthetic
  • Space efficient
  • 28L – 6 to 8 hours*
  • Honey Comb Pad
  • BLOWER
  • Auto Swing
  • Auto pump
  • ICE CHAMBER
  • Compatible with most  Inverters
  • Castor Wheels

Window

  • BLOWER
  • 50 L – 7 to 8 hours*
  • Less Noisy
  • Auto Swing
  • Auto pump
  • Compatible with most  Inverters
  • Portable
  • Powerful – 30 FT air throw

Desert (60, 75, 85)

  • Auto Swing
  • Auto pump
  • ICE CHAMBER common only in 75L Model
  • Compatible with most  Inverters
  • FAN
  • AIR THROW BEST AMONG 3
  • Honey comb pad on 3 sides
  • Sleek Design
  • Compact & Space efficient
  • Castor Wheels

75L

  • Premium design at affordable price
  • A complete package for a complete home
  • A Modern cooler for modern homes
  • 85 (Boxy look and feel) has 3 knobs

Price list of the new THOMSON Cool Pro Series Air Coolers:

Category

Cooler Model

Event FSP

Personal

COOL PRO PERSONAL(CPP28)

4999

Window

COOL PRO WINDOW(CPW50)

5799

Desert

COOL PRO DESERT(CPD60)

6999

Desert

COOL PRO DESERT(CPD75)

7499

Desert

COOL PRO DESERT(CPD85)

8199
