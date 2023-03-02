THOMSON launches new range of Air Coolers with Exciting Features and Alpha Series smart Tvs 24” and 40” India’s most affordable 40” smart Tv INR 13,499 only

European consumer electronics brand THOMSON brings an all new range of Air Coolers and Alpha series smart Tvs 24” and 40” this summer. Sticking true to its ‘Make in India’ motto the brand is all geared up to start 2023 with a big bang by offering India’s most affordable 40” Tvs. The new Alpha Series Tvs will be available on Flipkart from the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale and Cool Pro Series Air Coolers will be available on Flipkart from 6th March, 2023 (Flipkart Cooling Days Sale).

THOMSON’s alpha series is one of the fastest selling models on Flipkart and the brand is very confident to strengthen its portfolio further with the launch of these new models of 24”, 32” & 40” in smart tv category. These Tvs come with Bezel-Less Design, Miracast, Surround Sound, Picture Quality, 30W Sound Output, Powerful amlogic Processor and much more.

The new models in Alpha series are the most affordable smart Tvs and are priced at 24” @ INR 6499, 32” @ INR 7999 & 40” @ INR 13,499 respectively.

Thomson is also set to give a tough competition to the home appliances market this summer. The brand offers an all new range of Air Coolers in Personal, Window & Desert category available from 28 to 85 litres.

Packaged with world class features and smart technology the new Thomson Cool Pro Series Air-coolers will offer the following specs –

Personal

Portable

Noiseless

Sleek design

Aesthetic

Space efficient

28L – 6 to 8 hours*

Honey Comb Pad

BLOWER

Auto Swing

Auto pump

ICE CHAMBER

Compatible with most Inverters

Castor Wheels

Window



BLOWER

50 L – 7 to 8 hours*

Less Noisy

Auto Swing

Auto pump

Compatible with most Inverters

Portable

Powerful – 30 FT air throw

Desert (60, 75, 85)

Auto Swing

Auto pump

ICE CHAMBER common only in 75L Model

Compatible with most Inverters

FAN

AIR THROW BEST AMONG 3

Honey comb pad on 3 sides

Sleek Design

Compact & Space efficient

Castor Wheels

75L

Premium design at affordable price

A complete package for a complete home

A Modern cooler for modern homes



85 (Boxy look and feel) has 3 knobs

