Thomson Launches a Range of Cutting-Edge Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machines!

Europe’s leading consumer electronics brand Thomson announces the launch of its all new range of Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machines during the FLIPKART BIG SAVINGS DAY SALE starting from 4th August, 2023 which is on till 9th August, 2023. The brand also offers heavy discounts on its entire range of Smart Tvs.

The brand offers six new models in 7kg, 7.5 Kg, 8 kg and 8.5kg capacities in Semi Automatic Top Load Machines. Manufactured in India, these new machines boast the best of european design and technology which sets THOMSON apart from rest of its competition in the Indian market.

These new washing machines start at INR 7,590 and go up till INR 9,999.

Packed with features like twin water inlet, 10 water levels selector, automatic imbalance correction, automatic power supply cut off, tub clean, air dry, water recycle, 24 hrs preset (delay start), the new machines comes with rust free plastic body, powerful motors transparent glass lids, buzzer and much more.

Special Features:

Soak Option : Soak in your clothes as it helps detergent penetrate clothes. 3D Rollers : Uses its 3 Dimensional wash to wash out dirt and stains from your clothes during the wash cycle. Waterfall: Helps detergent mix well in the water to aid in the soaking process. Magic Filter : Filters out lints with precision. IPX4 Rating : Water Resistent to make sure the washing machine lives and functions long. Turbo Dry Spin : Thomson has come with the largest dryer in the capacity to aid in faster drying of clothes with its Active Air Suction. ABS Body : Durable and shock resistant Detergent Box – specially designed to uniformly release detergent for optimum washing. Water level Selector : Prevents wastage of water with its 3 selection points Conventional Design – Increases the durability of the machines by avoiding sparks during operation. Soft Close Lid – Door shuts gently, damper automatically slows its movement keeping your hand safe at all times.

Complete Price List:

Model Capacity Launching Price TSA7000SP 7 kg 7,590 TSA7500SP 7.5 kg 7,999 TSA8500SP 8.5 kg 8,999 TSA7500SPH 7.5 kg 8,499 TSA8000SPG 8 kg 9,499 TSA8500SPG 8.5 kg 9,999

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson in India, said, “We are extremely grateful to our loyal customers for making THOMSON a great success yet again in the Indian market. With our new investment of INR 200 cr towards the wash plant and our collaboration with Flipkart, we are confident to strengthen our presence in the category further. We are always very enthused to offer new products with the best of technology to our customers and THOMSON has a huge lineup of 25 models that we plan to launch in the rest of the year.”

The THOMSON washing machines have been designed and tested according to Indian use-case scenarios and have been rated with a 5-STAR Bee Rating. The washing machines consist of some of the features like Six Action Pulsator Wash which will help in a better overall performance. An Air Dry Function for faster drying of clothes. It also has a Child Lock feature and comes with an Anti-Vibration design so it doesn’t balance off and also outputs less noise. Some Thomson washing machines also include a variable temperature feature, with the help of which one can increase the water temperature accordingly. Designed to sustain extreme weather conditions, pre-coated with metallic sheet body Thomson Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing machine uses hot water to ensure that your clothes are washed effectively via its inbuilt heater. It also comes with the IPX4 rating, which makes it resistant to water splashes.

Thomson has also launched its premium Washing Machine and Dryer model with state-of-the-art technology such as Eco Wash, Anti-Bacterial Wash, Air Wash, and much more for ready to wear clothes.These machines are packed with features like steam wash technology, germ purifier, automatic lid lock, noise-less performance with anti vibration design, intelligent drying, low temperature drying and much more.

THOMSON has recently launched its new FA series with Android 11 in 32 inch, 40 inch, 42 inch sizes, and Google Tvs in 43 inch, 50 inch and 65 inch sizes at great prices. Thomson’s Android TV Series comes with Full HD resolution. Bundled with sound output of 30W and powered by Dolby Digital Plus & the processors of these TVs are powered by RealTek that offers smoother user experience and lag free gaming experience. Supported by ANDROID 11, these Smart TVs have an in-built Chromecast and support Airplay too. The TV remotes have shortcuts for Google Assistant for voice search, Netflix, YouTube, Google Play.

With more than 10000 Plus Apps and Games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Apple TV, Voot,Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows, these TVs come with completely Bezel-less & Air Slim design with Black. The all-new THOMSON QLED series TVs are available in black color with alloy sound giving a super stylish look.

THOMSON’s QLED Tvs are completely frameless and come fully loaded with with Dolby Vision with HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS Trusurround, Bezel- less design, 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speaker, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Dual Band (2.4 + 5)GHz Wi-Fi, Google Tv and much more.

Complete price list of THOMSON Tvs during the FLIPKART BIG SAVINGS DAY SALE:

Model ID Brand BAU ID Sale 24 Alpha 001 Thomson 6999 6499 24TM2490 Thomson 6999 6499 32PATH0011 Thomson 10999 9299 32PATH0011BL Thomson 11499 9999 32TM3290 Thomson 8499 8299 32ALPHA007BL Thomson 8999 8299 40Alpha 009BL Thomson 14999 13999 42PATH2121 Thomson 17999 17999 43PATH0009 BL Thomson 18999 16499 43 OP MAX9099 Thomson 24999 22999 43PATH4545BL Thomson 20999 19499 50 OP MAX9077 Thomson 29999 26999 Q50H1000 Thomson 34999 32999 50PATH1010BL Thomson 27999 25999 55PATH5050BL Thomson 30999 27999 55 OATHPRO 0101 Thomson 29999 29999 55 OP MAX9055 Thomson 32999 29999 Q55H1001 Thomson 40999 36999 65OPMAX9033 Thomson 46999 44999 65 OATHPRO 2020 Thomson 53999 52999 Q65H1100 Thomson 59999 51999 75 OATHPRO2121 Thomson 84999 78999 40PATH7777 Thomson 16999 16999 32RT1022 Thomson 10999 10499 40RT1033 Thomson 16999 14999 42RT1044 Thomson 17999 16999 43OPMAXGT9010 Thomson 23999 22999 50OPMAXGT9020 Thomson 27999 26999

Since 2018, the brand has consistently offered the Indian online shopper with its exhaustive range of Smart TVs, Washing Machines, Air-Coolers and Air Conditioners. In just 5 years, the brand has been successfully able to create ‘THOMSON HOMES’ – the top selling online consumer durables brand in India and thrives for more.

Set to touch an unprecedented growth in the year 2023, Thomson will continue its efforts to tap the vast untapped market potential that India presents. Offering something for everybody, the brand will continue to deliver upon its promise to provide ‘Friendly Technology’ at a reasonable price that has kept it at the top of its game year-on-year.