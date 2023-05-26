Thomson Introduces Exciting Lineup: Launches Android FA Series TVs with Realtek Processor, Android 11 Google TVs with 4K Display

French consumer electronics brand THOMSON announces the launch of a large bouquet of products for the Indian consumers. An all new FA series TVs with Realtek processor, Google TVs with 4k display and an all new series of semi automatic washing machines.

SPPL who is the exclusive brand licensee of THOMSON in India headed by Avneet Singh Marwah announces a fresh investment of INR 200 cr for its state-of-the-art wash plant.

The new FA series is power packed with Android 11 available in 32”, 40” and 42” screen sizes, the new series of Google TVs with 4k display available in 43” & 50” screen sizes and THOMSON’s new range of semi automatic top load washing machines series is available in 9 Kg, 10 kg, 11 kg and 12 kg respectively.

Packed with the best of technology, both new series of TVs and washing machines will be available on Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, and will be available from 30th May, 2023.

The new FA series with realtek processor are packed Android 11 with premium features like Bezel-less design, 30W speakers, Dolby Digital, built in Netflix, more than 6,000 apps and games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Apple TV, Voot, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 TV shows. The new series TVs are priced at their best in the segment with 32” at INR 10,499, 40” at INR 15,999 and 42” at INR 16,999 respectively.

The new Google TVs with 4k display are bezel less and supported by Dolby Vision HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TrueSurround, 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Dual Band (2.4 + 5 )GHz come with several cool features like Wi-Fi and Google TV. These TVs are priced at 43” at INR 22,999 and 50” at INR 27,999 respectively.

Complete Price List of both series:

Model ID Size Type Price 32RT1022 32 HD 10,499 40RT1033 40 FHD 15,999 42RT1044 42 FHD 16,999 43OPMAXGT9010 43 4K (GTV) 22,999 50OPMAXGT9020 50 4K (GTV) 27,999

Reiterating the Make in India vision, SPPL, the exclusive brand licensee of THOMSON in India, is the first Indian manufacturer to produce Google Licensed TVs in the country.

These TVs will enhance the viewing experience several notches higher and will prove to be an absolute delight for Indian consumers. The new TV segment has following features:

Support for multiple adult and child user profiles

Massive selection of smart TV apps

Strong focus on personalized content

Manual and voice controls for smart home devices

Personalized home screen for each user

Movies and TV series can be saved to profiles from phone

The Google TV app can be used to control the TV

Smart home controls for lights and cameras

Child profiles with content restrictions

Personal recommendations for each profile

With more than 10000 apps and games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Apple TV, Voot,Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 TV Shows, these TVs come with completely Bezel-less & Air Slim design. The all-new THOMSON OATH PRO MAX 65” TVs are available in rose gold color with alloy sound giving it a stylish look.

Given that Indian consumers prefer budget-friendly options, the new range of washing machines are affordably priced with THOMSON semi automatic TSA9000SP 9 kg being available at INR 9499, TSA1000SP 10 kg at 10,999, TSA1100SP 11 kg at 11,999 and TSA1200SP 12 kg at 12,999 respectively.

Complete Price List:

Model Name Type TYPE Capacity Colour Event Regular MRP TSA9000SP SATL Plastic 9 kg Full Black 9,499 9,999 12,999 TSA1000SP SATL Plastic 10 kg Full Black 10,999 11,499 14,999 TSA1100SP SATL Plastic 11 kg Full Black 11,999 12,499 16,499 TSA1200SP SATL Glass 12 kg Full Black 12,999 13,499 17,999

Special Features:

3D Wash Rollers – The 3D Wash rollers swirl the water anti-clockwise to help the detergent to spread throughout.

Turbo Dry Spin – Huge air suction dryer designed for 10X faster performance.

Detergent Box – specially designed to uniformly release detergent for optimum washing.

Conventional Design – Increases the durability of the machines by avoiding sparks during operation.

Double Waterfall – avoids the detergent to get accumulated in one place and distributes it evenly

Soft Close Lid – Door shuts gently, damper automatically slows its movement keeping your hand safe at all times.

The French Consumer Electronics Brand THOMSON this year celebrates 5th Year of its India operations. The brand re- entered the Indian market in the year 2018 with its line-up of smart TVs and since then, it has witnessed an unprecedented success. Earlier this year, the brand had launched a new category of TVs, Air Coolers and now with this new range of washing machines it further strengthens its portfolio of ‘THOMSON HOMES’. The brand’s constant focus is to stay on top of the mind of Indian consumers whilst offering the best of technology at the most affordable price tag.