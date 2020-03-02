BoomBox is making a comeback in the accessories market with n number of brands jumping on the trend. Just a while back, we bought the BoomBox BB35 from Blaupunkt which had a 30W passive driver but was priced a tad bit high for our liking. Today, we bring you BBX01 Boombox from Thomson. Dubbed as a speaker for the youth, the Thomson BBX01 Boombox offers tempting features in its segment. Let’s see how does it perform in our detailed review.

Box Contents

Thomson BBX01 BoomBox

AUX Cable

micro-USB Cable

Extra nylon strap

User Manual

Other Documentation

Technical Specifications

Output Power: 10W

Battery Size: 3,000mAh

Connectivity: Bluetooth, 3.5mm Jack, FM Radio, USB Drive, TF Card

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Working Range: 30ft

Build & Design

Starting with the design, the BBX01 BoomBox sports a cylindrical design with every inch of the speaker covered with the mesh. Thomson went ahead and added two slots on the body to latch the supplied nylon strap onto the speaker. Now, this is something we haven’t seen implemented on any other speaker.

The entire speaker is made out of high-quality plastic and feels adequately sturdy. Since it’s a pill-shaped speaker, there are two rubber feet on the bottom for the speaker to be steady. Moving to the physical overview, the buttons are placed on the left side of the speaker. The button layout is in a D-pad configuration with the middle button being for power on/off while the sides are used to control playback and volume. The logo is housed on the metal mesh with the tweeter’s visible underneath.

There is nothing extraordinary about the design except for the weird strap situation. While the speaker might look bulky, the weight is distributed evenly. Overall, the speaker looks and feels decently build, in our opinion.

Connectivity & Setup

The BBX01 BoomBox gets almost all the necessary connectivity options that one would demand in a Bluetooth speaker. Apart from Bluetooth 5.0, it features FM Radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, and ports for USB Pendrive and TF card.

Setting up the Bluetooth speaker is quite easy and straightforward- simply tap and hold the power button for three seconds, and it’ll go into the pairing mode. Now, pull off your phone and scan for Bluetooth devices to proceed with the pairing. Once paired, the speaker will connect automatically the next time you turn on Bluetooth on your device.

Performance & Battery Life

As mentioned, the BBX01 BoomBox houses two tweeter units pumping out 10W in total which helps the speaker to fill a small to mid-sized room very easily. Coming to the audio quality, the vocals, as well as the bass, feel quite balanced. However, the audio does distort a little at the highest volume, which is the case with many speakers in the segment.

Since the speaker comes with an IPX5 rating making it an easy choice for more harsher environments. The speaker is at times bass heavy which is the case with the outdoor speaker and works in its favor.

As for the battery life, the BBX01 BoomBox gets a sizeable 3,000mAh cell that looks very good on paper and performs as well. From what we’ve experienced, it can manage somewhere between 7-8 hours on a single charge before dying out completely.

Pros

Functional design

IPX5 rating

Loads of connectivity features

Loud sound experience

Cons

subpar battery life

Build quality and design could’ve been better

Thomson BBX01 BoomBox Review Verdict- Should you buy it?

For the INR 1,999 price tag that this speaker comes with, this is among the value for money speakers out there in the market. There’s no denying that the build quality could’ve been a little better. And the audio while being good enough isn’t the best in class.

What’s saving this speaker is the splash-proof rating, a subpar battery, and a functional build. You could consider this as a gift since the Holi season is right around the corner.