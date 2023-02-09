This Valentine’s Day, gift your Valentine a budget-friendly tech gadget 

1.Lapcare WOOBAND Wireless Bluetooth Neckbands

Lapcare’s WOOBAND Wireless Neckband is a perfect Valentine’s Day gift. This wireless neckband is designed to fit perfectly in your ears, making it the ideal gift for those who enjoy listening to music. It’s an excellent choice for music lovers looking for bright-sounding neckbands, especially those who like rock, folk, and pop music. This wireless speaker costs Rs.1869/– and has a battery life of 120 hours. Blue and black earphones are available.

2. Lapcare LBS-040 Bluetooth Speaker

If you want to give your loved one a budget-friendly and high-quality wireless speaker with some extremely impressive features, this would be the perfect gift.

You can even connect this speaker to your home’s digital ecosystem by responding to voice commands to start a playlist. Your partner can easily carry this portable speaker by the side of a lake or even take it on a picnic to enjoy the moment. It is your best option for both indoor and outdoor entertaining. It’s dustproof and waterproof, with a 12-hour battery life, making it ideal for taking with you on the go. The price of Lapcare LBS-040 is Rs. 1989/-.

3.Lexar JumpDrive M22

Lexar jumpdrive M22 is an ultra-slim storage device with a durable metal design that is available in capacities ranging from 32GB to 64GB for Rs. 398/-.

If you want to capture or store memories, this adorable portable jump drive is the perfect gift. This is small enough to fit in your pocket, so you can easily transport it anywhere.