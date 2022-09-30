This festive season, Amazon.in launches a live video and interactive shopping experience with Amazon Live

In its efforts to simplify shopping experience for customers, Amazon.in today announced the launch of Amazon Live in India. Amazon Live is a unique live shopping program on Amazon.in where customers can directly interact with content creators who showcase products, answer customer questions in real time, run polls, and offer limited duration deals. With Amazon Live, Amazon.in will run 15 live streams every day from 10 am to 1 am. Over 150+ content creators are live streaming during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. Customers can now tune into www.amazon.in/live to watch live streams throughout the day.

“With Amazon Live launch, we want to make the shopping experience exciting and meaningful for our customers, while allowing brands to have a deeper engagement that resonates with today’s savvy shoppers. The launch comes at an opportune time for customers seeking to shop during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. Through Amazon Live, Amazon India aims to connect the influencers with customers at scale, enabling them to make informed purchases,” said Kishore Thota, Director, Customer Experience & Marketing, Amazon India.

As part of its efforts to remove barriers to online shopping, 4 year back, Amazon introduced regional language shopping experience with Hindi and added six other languages over the past two years. Today, tens of millions of customers shop on Amazon.in in Indian languages including in Marathi, Bengali, Hindi, English, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. More than 70% of customers who shop on Amazon.in in regional languages are from tier 2 and below cities. For example, 20% of customers shopping on Amazon.in from states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana prefer to shop using the Hindi language shopping experience.

In addition, over 2 million customers have walked into their nearest Amazon Easy store and availed assisted shopping on Amazon.in. This includes over 1 million new to Amazon customers in 2022 from across the country. Amazon Easy offers assisted shopping experience to new to online customers; they can walk into Amazon Easy stores and avail end-to-end help in shopping, from the store owner which includes account creation, browsing, purchase and returns. The service is targeted towards customers facing transaction barriers like lack of trust, lack of access to the internet, unavailability of payment instruments, or logistics coverage in underserved geographies. Over the last six years, Amazon has set up a network of close to 1 lakh Amazon Easy stores across the country – consisting of exclusive stores that were setup for offering assisted shopping on Amazon as their core service and existing mom & pop stores, banking, and other e-governance touchpoints. Available as a franchise option, Amazon empowers small businesses and entrepreneurs in remote geographies to help new-to-online customers shop on Amazon.in, while also giving them an extra source of income and an opportunity to provide a livelihood for others.

“Amazon.in continues to make e-commerce more inclusive by lowering the barriers for customers across the country including those in tier 2 and below geographies so that they enjoy the benefits of shopping online. Our aim with regional language shopping experience and Amazon Easy assisted shopping service is to make e-commerce accessible, relevant, and convenient for customers. Today, over 90% of our customers and more than 86% of our new customers are from tier 2, 3 cities and towns. We believe in working backwards from the needs of our customers and are humbled that millions of customers are enjoying an easy and convenient shopping experience with us. We will continue to focus on bringing new features and investing in innovations to make their shopping experience enjoyable and fulfilling,” added Kishore Thota.