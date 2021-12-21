Online gambling has had a difficult rise to fame in the world of e-commerce. What was already an industry that some preferred to distance themselves from has done an incredible job of reinventing itself. And now millions of fans across the globe are showing their support for the niche.

It has become one of the fastest-growing industries of recent times. And a lot of this has to do with the new and improved tech that now powers the sector.

How tech has improved online gambling

Obviously, the first and most obvious signs of improvement were the games and the websites that host them. Online casinos invest millions in the latest entertainment and the software companies behind the scenes are world-class. There’s very little that they can’t do. So if the punter wants it, they can generally have it. And that can only be good news for everybody.

One of the biggest changes to leave its mark has been the introduction of the controls put in place. Various gambling zones now use advanced ways to ensure the fairness of casino games. In the UK, for example, the UKGC employs the services of eCOGRA and other 3rd parties. Their job is to digitally monitor the payouts from the games on offer. This has instilled a high level of faith in the products for the customers.

Another essential area of improvement is the smart, secure payment options that are now commonplace. The security aspect of today’s payment platforms is now at the top of the list of priorities. And players now feel far safer parting with their cash at an online gambling site.

E-wallet payment options

There are loads of top ways to make payments online. And some of the best of them are e-wallets. Digital wallets have been around for a couple of decades. But they are still proving that they can hold their own as a leading payment option even now, 20 years later.

PayPal casino sites

One of the biggest and most-preferred wallets is PayPal. Millions of casino fans around the globe are happily playing at PayPal casinos every day. And the number of users keeps on growing. As a result, there are now more casinos accepting PayPal than ever before.

There are a huge number of PayPal games available and access to these products is all possible thanks to the simple PayPal deposit system. You can transfer your cash instantly and it doesn’t usually cost you anything to do so. Transfer limits are also fairly high at a PayPal casino UK, so if this is important to you, then they are happy to accommodate.

Neteller

One of the main alternatives to a PayPal casino is the Neteller product. If you’re looking for something a little different, then this could be an option. It works in a similar way but there is a high emphasis on privacy with this brand. So those not looking to leave a trail of casino payments on their bank statements might find this of interest.

Moreover, their payments are free to most sites and funds should hit your account instantly. However, there is a slight downside to this product. And that is the lack of welcome offers available to Neteller customers.

Skrill

This payment method is pretty much identical to Neteller. But there are a couple of differences. The main one is that Skrill won’t allow for such high transfers. So Neteller wins on this front. But that does come at a cost to Neteller customers. They charge 2.5% to top up your wallet whereas Skrill only charges 1%.

Both Skrill and Neteller are worthy competitors to the PayPal product. But many customers may prefer to stick to what they know. And that’s partly why it has been the go-to brand for so many for so long.