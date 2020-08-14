The legalization of cannabis has brought forth many changes. People have begun to change their perspective on the plant. There has been a trend of new cannabis users. This is evident by the increasing number of people who are using hemp flowers. Though hemp looks and smells similar to marijuana, they have their differences. Marijuana has been quite controversial because of its psychoactive effect on those who use it. THC is the cannabinoid that makes people high when they use pot. Hemp is rich in CBD and has minimal THC. CBD content in the hemp flower is essential for one to have good health. Many people have come forward and affirmed how hemp flowers helped them to live healthier.

The market is filled with a lot of hemp products, and this is because of the increasing demand. It is understandable if you have a hard time finding the best strain for you. Different hemp flowers have different effects on the body when used. Before purchasing a CBD strain, here are some of the best strains you should consider.

Sour Space Candy

This is one of the most commonly used hemp flower strains. It is rich in CBD and is a cross between Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Berry. The strain has a sweet and earthy taste. If you are looking to relax in the evening after a long day, you should use this strain. It has a relaxing effect on the body and will be beneficial to those with anxiety-related conditions. When used, the person has a happy and mellow feeling.

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze is light green and has thin and delicate leaves. It is considered one of the strains with a higher amount of CBD. The strain has a sedating and relaxing effect on the body. Though it has a sedative effect, some people have said to have an energetic feeling after taking a moderate amount of the strain. If you are looking to have better periods of sleep, you should consider taking a slightly higher amount of Hawaiian Haze. Those with sleep-related conditions should consider this strain.

Lifter

Many hemp users prefer the lifter strain because of its appearance and taste. The strain is known to help those suffering from pain from illnesses like arthritis. It’s also great if you are looking to relax and relieve anxiety. You can do some work when using the strain because it focuses on energy. The strain is rich in trichomes and is dark green and has some purple. You can find out more on Berkshirecbd website about Lifter and other hemp strains.

Bubba Remedy

Bubba Remedy is a strain that has a sweet taste when smoked. It is a hybrid strain that is a mixture of cannabinoids and terpenes. Bubba Remedy is one of the strains that has been beneficial in helping many people with health conditions that cause pain and aches. It is also uplifting when used and is assured to make you calm. If you are looking for a strain that burns smoothly, tastes sweet, and helps you ease pain, then this is the strain for you.

Elektra

Elektra is a great strain to use in the daytime, and this is because it has a great citrus taste. The strain has a quite aromatic smell that will be pleasing to most users. Elektra is a sativa-dominant strain that can be used if you need to relax. The strain is used by those who are beginners and other hemp flowers users.

Conclusion

Different hemp strains will have different effects when used. Make sure that you purchase flowers from a well-established retailer like Berkshire to ensure that you get quality products.