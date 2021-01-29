Falling into bad habits unconsciously inculcated over time is all too easy, especially when those habits either make your life a little easier or maybe just make you think that they have made your life easy. Many individuals casually practice bad cybersecurity habits without ever realizing that they are falling victim to different cybersecurity threats.

When it comes to cybersecurity most people either get overconfident or laid back and these silly little mistakes can cost way more than they ever expect. With the lack of coverage about cybersecurity it is only natural to forget about the tons of threats lurking on the web ready to prey on your PC, after all, if it is out of sight, it’s out of mind. However, it cannot be ignored that cybercriminals also use human traits and habits to facilitate cybercrimes.

Habits like creating a poor password, taking shortcuts, not updating your PC, and so on can be dangerous for your data and PC. For starters, you can take simpler steps like getting yourself a trusted online security solution. This can ensure your internet security and take care of your online privacy and personal information, thus keeping your PC safe. The first steps towards being cyber secure are of utmost importance and once this is done you can work on other fronts as well. Another important step will be recognizing the bad habits and, hopefully, avoiding them.

So, here is a list of bad habits that can put your PC’s security under threat:

Poor Password Management

Most people seek convenience rather than security when it comes to passwords. This results in people keeping passwords like 12345678 or qwerty123, all this constitutes bad password practices. Even if you may have a good password, there are some things that you should always keep in mind like:

Do not share passwords with anyone else. Do not write passwords down on paper, you may accidentally misplace or keep it unsafe. Do not use the same password for multiple platforms. Avoid using your name and number or other things that may be known to many people for passwords. Use special symbols, numeric and random words. You can always use a password managing app to manage your passwords.

Lack of Security Automation

Delaying application of security patches is one blunder mistake that individuals, as well as companies, often tend to do. This may lead to stressful maintenance cycles and inconvenient interruptions or threats to your system. By relying on security automation, you will be able to eliminate tasks that require manual effort and the skill required to do it. It will also reduce the risks of human error.

Patch in Time

Software flaws or vulnerabilities are always exploited by cybercriminals who use this as an opportunity to infect your computers with malware. These infections can also happen without you being aware of them. You could have been the victim of a ‘drive-by-download’ that contains a website that has an ‘exploit kit’ used to look for software vulnerabilities on your system. And if any vulnerability is found, it takes advantage of the same and automatically installs malware. To avoid this, it is best to always keep your computers and other devices up to date with the latest updates and patches.

Not Knowing your Security

Cybercriminals never rest and are always on the lookout for new cybercrime opportunities. Phishing and identity theft tactics are continually being updated to keep up with the new technologies. Not knowing enough about your security can land you in a lot of trouble. But this too can be managed. It is better to get into the habit of keeping up to date with the latest cybersecurity advancements. To make your work easier, you could also get yourself trusted identity protection that keeps your personal data secured. Being up to date about these cybersecurity issues and protecting your online privacy and personal information should always be your priority.

Not Using Email Protection

Most individuals overlook the need for strong email security measures relying on whatever built-in security has been provided by their respective e-mail client. This can be a mistake you may not want to commit as it makes cyber threats like malware download or a malicious website link into emails. Cyber risk assessment is imperative and may help you in such cases.

Not Using Two-factor Authentication

Not using 2FA (two-factor authentication) could probably be the stupidest thing to do. It is really easy to set up and its multi-layered security, consists of an OTP along with a memorized password. Using such a combination makes it really difficult to hack your accounts. 2FA is a simple, easy to use and mostly an efficient tool that provides layered security and should not be ignored.

Conclusion

Bailing out on cybersecurity simply for the sake of convenience or taking shortcuts can work once or twice but it is a potential threat that may make you regret it later. Bad or vague cybersecurity habits can lead you into unknown, unintentional, and uninvited trouble, thus, it is better to gradually learn safer cybersecurity habits and educate yourself about online safety.