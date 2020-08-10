Getting a new website is an exciting time, but it can also be a time of uncertainty. This particularly applies if your website designer in Auckland makes assumptions and doesn’t properly explain the process.

This uncertainty can be stripped away when you know what you can expect.

Not all website developers in Auckland operate in the same way, however, with some being more thorough and structured than others. That said, below is an explanation of the typical design process. It is one that’s used by many Top Rated Website Design Companies to successfully develop thousands of websites over many years.

Design Consultation

The website design process must start with you as the developers and designers working on your new site must first understand your business, your products, and your customers. It is also helpful to know your reasons for developing the new website and the goals you want the website to help your business achieve.

Good website developers will also want to get an understanding of what makes you tick and what makes you different from your competitors.

Mock-Up Designs and Review

The design team at your website development agency will then get to work creating a mock-up for the new website. They will use their new understanding and knowledge of your business and requirements to complete this mock-up.

Once the mock-up is complete, it will be sent to you for review, after which amendments that you request can be made.

Content Creation

Content creation is an essential part of the website design process. Not all website designers in Auckland offer content creation as part of their service, however. If you choose a website developer that operates in this way, creating the content for your website will be up to you. This applies to text, images, and any other content you want to include.

A full-service website developer will create the content in collaboration with you. This makes the process smoother and alleviates the pressure from you.

Website Build and Functionality Development

The developers will be working during this stage to create the website, adding all the pages, navigational elements, features, and functionality that you need.

The most common website development platform in use in Auckland – and around the world – is WordPress, so the process involves configuring the WordPress platform, coding your unique design (providing the developer you choose offers unique designs), and adding functionality either through the addition of plugins or by creating custom code.

Testing, Review, & Sign-Off

At the end of the main development stage, your website will be tested and then sent to you for review. Any changes or amendments you request will be applied before you sign-off the website ready for launch.

Website Launch

The website launch is a time of anticipation for you, but for your website developer, it is a process that requires methodical detail and thoroughness. At Kiwi Website Design, for example, we run through a detailed checklist that covers all aspects of the launch, from transferring the files to your live server to re-directing old links to making sure your emails don’t go down during the launch process.

Time to Start Making the Most of Your New Website

After your website is launched, you can start to promote it. There are multiple ways to do this, including Google Ads, SEO, and social media marketing. Full-service website design agencies, including us at Kiwi Website Design, offer these services to help you not only get a new website online but to also ensure that new site delivers for your business.