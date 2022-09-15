realme, the world’s fastest-growing technology brand, today announced that the upcoming realme GT NEO 3T will have offers upto INR 7,000 during its sale which will make the realme GT NE0 3T the most affordable 80W charging enabled smartphone with Snapdragon 870.

Launching on 16th September at 12.30 PM it is poised to democratize the ultimate fast-charging technology in the segment, the new power-packed GT NEO 3T will support 80W SuperDart Charging technology, capable of charging 50% in just 12 minutes. The smartphone is equipped with the most reputed chipset in the industry, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and a racing flag design, inspired from motorsports which will offer a unique experience unsurpassed by anything else in the industry.