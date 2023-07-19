The Ultimate Laptop for Content Creators – HP Envy x360 15

Introducing the HP Envy x360 15, the ultimate laptop for content creators. With its powerful performance, immersive visuals, and AI-driven features, the Envy x360 15 is the perfect tool for bringing your ideas to life.

Immersive Visuals to elevate your experience

The Envy x360 15 features a 15.6-inch OLED touch screen with an 88% screen-to-body ratio, so you can experience visuals in lifelike detail. The touch capability of the ENVY 15’s OLED display adds a whole new dimension to your creative process. With intuitive touch gestures and precise control, creators can seamlessly navigate through design software, sketch directly on the screen, or make quick adjustments with a hands-on approach. As a content creator, color accuracy is of utmost importance. The ENVY 15’s OLED display delivers consistent colors, enabling creators to make accurate color adjustments and ensure the final output meets the exact vision. The IMAX certified display isn’t just perfect for content creation—it also enhances content consumption. Whether you’re binge-watching your favorite shows or enjoying a movie marathon, the IMAX display elevates your entertainment to a whole new level.

Powerful Performance to unleash your creative potential

Editing large multimedia files requires a laptop that can keep up with your creativity. The Envy x360 15’s robust performance ensures smooth playback and seamless editing, even with high-resolution videos and graphics-intensive projects. It is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors and AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 (7000 series) processors, so you can effortlessly multitask. Seamlessly switch between graphic design software, video editing tools, and other resource-intensive programs without any lag or slowdown. The laptop also includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and AMD Radeon graphics, that deliver exceptional visual performance. Whether you’re working on photo editing, 3D modeling, or video rendering, the Envy x360 15 provides the graphics horsepower required for true-to-life visuals.

AI-Driven Features for smarter collaboration

The Envy x360 15 includes a variety of AI-driven features that make it easier to create and collaborate.

HP Presence 2.0 leverages the power of AI to elevate your audio and visual presence during video calls. Say goodbye to distracting background noise and subpar video quality. With HP Presence 2.0, your voice is crystal clear, and the AI algorithms optimize your appearance, ensuring you always look and sound your best.

Content creators are constantly on the move, whether it's demonstrating techniques, showcasing artwork, or simply being expressive during video calls. The Envy x360 15's Auto Frame feature utilizes AI to keep you in focus, even as you shift and move around.

utilizes AI to keep you in focus, even as you shift and move around. When you’re involved in your creative process, the Envy x360 15’s Background Blurfeature helps you maintain privacy and minimize distractions during video calls. With AI-enabled background blurring, you can effortlessly obscure your surroundings, keeping the attention on your work and ensuring your privacy without the need for physical barriers or elaborate setups.

Long Battery Life for on-the-go creativity

Content creators understand the importance of staying in the creative flow. With up to 15 hours of battery life, the Envy x360 15 ensures that your laptop remains powered for long stretches, enabling you to work on your projects without interruptions or the need to constantly search for power outlets!

