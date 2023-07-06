The Top 5 75-Inch QLED Smart TVs that are worth your Investment

1. Blaupunkt 189 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV ₹99,999

Introducing the Blaupunkt 189 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV, featuring a stunning display and advanced features. With a resolution of 3840 x 2160, enjoy lifelike visuals and vibrant colours on its QLED screen. The TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi, allowing seamless access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, and Prime Video. The Google TV operating system provides a user-friendly interface, and screen mirroring enables effortless casting from various devices. With 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, connect your peripherals easily. The TV boasts 4 speakers with a total output of 60W for immersive sound. The included wall-mount and tabletop stand offer flexible placement options. Elevate your entertainment with the Blaupunkt 189 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD Smart Google TV.

2. SAMSUNG QN90BAK 189 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Tizen TV ₹4,09,990

The SAMSUNG QN90BAK 189 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Tizen TV offers a captivating viewing experience. With a sleek black design, it features a 189 cm (75 inch) QLED screen with Ultra HD (4K) resolution for stunning visuals. It has a refresh rate of 100 Hz and supports digital TV reception (DVB-T2). The audio features include four speakers with Dolby Digital Plus technology, Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony, and Bluetooth audio support. It also supports screen mirroring and has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for seamless connectivity. The TV comes with four HDMI and two USB ports for connecting various devices. Additional features include a smart remote control, auto power-off, and a range of convenience features like AI Upscale and Quantum Matrix Technology.

3. Mi Q1 189.34 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV Full Array Local Dimming & 120Hz Refresh Rate ₹1,29,999

Experience stunning visuals and immersive entertainment with the Mi Q1 189.34 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV. Its 3840 x 2160 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate deliver vibrant and smooth picture quality. Powered by a Quad-core processor and Mali G52 MP2 GPU, it offers seamless performance. Enjoy a range of apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+Hotstar on the Android operating system. With 6 speakers and Dolby Audio, the sound is rich and immersive. Connect easily with multiple HDMI and USB ports, and explore a world of content with Google Play Store.

4. Vu Masterpiece Glo 189 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV ₹1,49,990

The Vu Masterpiece Glo 189 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV offers a comprehensive set of specifications. It features a QLED screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The TV is equipped with a 4.1 speaker system with a total output of 100W, including a built-in subwoofer and Dolby Atmos support. The TV offers multiple connectivity options, including 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports, along with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. Additionally, it supports voice control through Google Assistant and comes with a remote control featuring Bluetooth and IR technology.

5. IQ-IT’S ROYALTY 190 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV ₹84,999

The IQ-IT’S ROYALTY 190 cm (75 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV delivers an immersive viewing experience. With a sleek black design, it includes a 190 cm (75 inch) QLED screen with Ultra HD (4K) resolution for stunning visuals. The TV features a 60 Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. It is equipped with two Dolby Atmos speakers, offering rich and immersive audio. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, as well as built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The TV also offers convenience features such as auto power-off, an on/off timer, and a child lock function.