Marketing automation technology automates online campaigns and sales activity to increase revenue with very minimal input of employees. It helps with lead generation, nurturing, and scoring.

With that technology, growing your business has never been easier and more efficient, as it provides business owners with high-quality products and services.

There are different marketing automation types to choose from – email, landing page, web, social media, blog automation, and many others to create content that will increase sales and attract new customers.

Marketing automation makes repetitive tasks more efficient and manageable. It allows maintaining capacity with highly personalized, useful content.

All that makes it a must-have solution for any ambitious entrepreneur. However, before you start using such technology, it’s good to know a thing or two about how it works and what kind of tech it uses.

With that in mind, we’ve prepared the following guide.

How Does It Work?

As mentioned before, marketers use marketing automation to generate leads and make their campaigns more efficient. It can be divided into three parts:

Central marketing database

Engagement engine

Analytics engine

Working together, all these marketing automation tools to tailor more specific content and provide marketers with more useful information.

Chatbot

Chatbots, such as Weave phones, are self-sufficient – they enhance the knowledge from their experience and answer any queries with ease because of never-ending machine learning.

Benefits of chatbots include:

Lead generation

Data collection

Constant customer support

Improved sales

For instance, to improve your sales, you can use a chatbot to help them through their buying process. It will enhance their experience and make them feel noticed. Providing them with information and care should ensure they come back and become your loyal clients.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence allows marketers to collect data quickly, generate new leads, and improve current marketing campaigns.

Customer’s interests, buying preferences, and feedback provide essential data to improve sales and relationships with clients. Moreover, it is easier to engage new customers who have similar profiles.

With the power of AI processing and intelligence analysis of customers’ data, it is possible to create email and social media marketing, ad content, and search engine optimization more satisfying and engaging.

What’s more, to avoid information overload, you can choose what kind of data is necessary for your business and switch off the insights. Doing that will help you focus on the essentials, allowing you to create better campaigns.

Email and Social Media Marketing

Email is the channel generating the highest ROI for marketers. According to McKinsey, email marketing is 40 times more effective at acquiring new customers than social media.

Email marketing automation sends promotional messages to your subscribers from the mailing list based on their data or specific behavior. It is all about triggers and actions – when a specified event is triggered, a relevant set of emails are sent.

Of course, it doesn’t mean that social media marketing isn’t useful. Considering that an average user spends about 2 hours daily on social media, using them to your advantage can make a huge difference.

However, to make it effective, you have to post regularly, and that can sometimes be a problem. Well, not if you use marketing automation software, which will allow you to plan and schedule all the content you wish to post, and through which platform.

Data Visualization

To create marketing campaigns and messages, marketers need to make crucial and real-time decisions based on customers’ purchase experience to establish relevant content.

Data visualization is the graphical representation of information and data on charts, graphs, and maps. It provides an accessible way to understand trends, patterns, and outliers in collected data.

A visualization tool can show the picture of customers’ buying process while your company deals with multiple marketing workflows. It is necessary to have a singular view of all the work processes.

Data visualization helps marketing teams to understand how many workflows are there and develop them.

Hyper-Personalized Content

Hyper-personalization uses AI and real-time-data to send more related content, product, and service information to customers. It allows companies to capture clients’ attention faster and more effectively.

By collecting data about customer’s interests and needs, you can provide a personalized product recommendation and customize the content – for instance, the title or images of the products.

Summary

Marketing automation is a must-have for any business. It makes everything much more manageable, ensuring your marketing department spend less time on repetitive tasks.

That’s not all, though. Marketing automation helps make campaigns more accurate, provide more sales and more significant ROI. It also enables you to reduce staffing costs, increase revenue and average deal size by targeting potential customers across multiple channels.

All that makes marketing automation a tool necessary for your business to grow sustainably. And don’t worry. Implementing in your company won’t take much time. That is if you pick the right provider, of course.