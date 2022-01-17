Streaming services have dominated the global internet network, whether video-on-demand or live streaming. Cisco predicted that by 2022, 82% of all the traffic flowing on the internet will be video. Video streaming has become an essential component of our daily lives, and it has a great impact on our health, work, and entertainment.

Even when the Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown were in full effect worldwide, many mobile network companies showed astonishing efforts to cater to the additional data traffic as many internet users were forced to work remotely.

But even with so much streaming content always available on the internet, choosing what to watch and where to watch can easily become the hassle of the day. Every day, new TV shows, movies, and live streaming events are being introduced by various streaming platforms.

But, don’t you worry. We have got you covered on that front. Here are the best and finest streaming services recommended by howtowatchinaustralia.

According to a report, during Quarter 3 2019 and Quarter 3 2020, the time spent watching streaming video on handheld devices increased by 30% globally. While video-on-demand streaming saw an increase of 34%, live streaming increased by 16%.

As per a report shared by Grand View Research, the global streaming market will reach $223.98 billion by 2028. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%, and live video streaming shows one of the fastest growth.

Covid-19 speeds up Sports’ Digital Transition

Last year’s animation that was put on hold exposed several issues concerning the sports and sports broadcasting industry. However, there’s a solution to all this: digital engagement by live streaming. Unfortunately, it is quite expensive though.

It is essential to find various ways to bring back the fans to the empty stadiums and arenas so that an alternative source of revenue can be created in 2021.

According to Ampere Analysis, the suspension of the live sporting event and streaming will have a long-term impact on fans and suggest that it will also negatively affect their inclination to pay for accessing sports on television. During its poll in 2020, only 34% of the fans were willing to pay for sports, against the 42% in 2019.

While low income and higher unemployment rates are two major reasons for this decline, many households are going for premium video-on-demand subscriptions.

The sports clubs and the broadcasting industry aren’t blindsided. Many sports rights holders still confirm their direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform as complementary to broadcast. They are now starting to see how important it is in their future distribution strategy and building direct touchpoints with fans.

Broadcaster dominates the streaming rights

So what about the major/important sports contract? Well, they remain as they are. Most of the live games for major sporting events and leagues such as the NFL will be already airing on television with contracts with NBC, CBS, and Fox to be renewed in 2022.

The NFL is experimenting with live-streamed games such as the San Francisco 49ers-Arizona Cardinals game on Twitch and Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 26, 2020. While the linear ratings crumble, most streaming analyses suggest that major streaming rights holders will retain their rights.

In a 2018 deal worth $5.1 billion, Fox acquired the rights to air MLB games until 2028. And should ESPN re-sign with MLB in 2021, as expected, the league would see its TV revenue increase to approximately $2 billion per year, up from $1.5 billion.

Other notable live-streaming deals of 2020 include the WNBA’s renewal with Twitter to live-stream ten regular-season games.

Automatic sports generation

AI-driven live production is becoming more and more popular among college and high school sports.

Pixellot – an Israeli company, has signed a deal with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and PlayOn! Sports to install 20,000 various automatic video production systems into the United States high school by 2026. The idea is to generate more than one million live events broadcast each year.

According to Pixellot’s marketing director, the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the automatic content generation evolution, and the production field is forcing the whole sporting industry to rethink its approach.

Final Thoughts

Due to the pandemic, many international sporting events were delayed to 2021 and beyond. FIFA World Cup qualifiers are also supposed to happen in 2021, ahead of the main FIFA World Cup Tournament in 2022.

The next two years can easily be thought of as any marketer’s rich dream due to the various popular sporting events lined up. In addition, the sale of 4K HD televisions will also see a large boost as coming years will be the year for broadcasting live sporting events in 4K HD quality.