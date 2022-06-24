The Six Best iPhone Screen Protectors

Ads

No matter what iPhone you have, whether it be an iPhone 13, an iPhone 13 Pro Max, an iPhone SE, etc., you want to make sure your phone lasts as long as possible. We all know how easy it is to drop phones and oftentimes this can leave your screen cracked or, worst-case scenario, shattered beyond restoration. Of course, this will save you from having to find a phone repair shop.

That’s why it’s so important to purchase a good screen protector that will keep your screen in one piece and since Apple products are some of the most popular devices around the world, there are several options when it comes to screen protectors and you’re sure to find one that suits you.

Since there are a plethora of options to choose from, it can quickly become overwhelming to decide on which screen protector you should buy. Not to worry though, we’ve narrowed down our top six picks according to fixablestore.com to try and help you in your decision-making process.

InvisibleShield Glass XTR Screen Protector

If you’ve ever searched for screen protectors for your iPhone product, you’ve probably come across InvisibleShield. They are one of the biggest distributors of smartphone screen protection.

They offer a variety of screen protectors but their Glass XTR is the best of the best, which is why it’s costlier than most other models. It allows for the full screen to be protected, including the front camera and comes with cool features like an anti-microbial finish and a filter for blue light.

In addition to these features, the InvisibleShield Glass XTR screen protector is easy to apply, is sensitive to the touch, and is reinforced with D3O, offering it the best impact and shatter protection available.

Belkin Anti-Glare Screen Protector

If you’re an Apple fan, chances are you’ve heard of Belkin. They have a good relationship with Apple. In fact, their relationship is so solid that their screen protectors are one of the few that Apple sells directly from their store. It’s inexpensive and thin, has anti-glare technology to minimize glare when outdoors, and anti-scratch coating.

Despite it being ultrathin, this screen protector promises the highest protection for your iPhone while keeping it light and maintaining the sensitivity of the display. Not only does it do its job at protecting your display and keeping it looking new, but it also helps to maintain the functionality of your device’s Multi-Touch display.

Speck Shieldview Glass

The Shieldview Glass screen protector from Speck is made of ultra-thin 0.33 mm tempered-glass and is of the highest-quality. It offers a good sensitivity so that you don’t have to struggle when using your iPhone and has a coating that ensures fingerprint and dirt resistant quality, keeping the display clear and easy to view.

The 9H scratch-resistant coating that the Shieldview Glass has ensures that it is one of the most robust screen protectors that you can buy. This screen protector is sure to keep your iPhone safe and in good condition for years to come.

The best part? It has an antimicrobial treatment to reduce 99% of bacteria, keeping your phone cleaner and safer to use.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Another affordable option, Spigen offers screen protectors for all iPhone 13 models and some older iPhone models as well. It comes with a plastic tray that makes for an easier installation process.

It has a tempered glass design with a durable 9H hardness and will protect your phone’s display from drops and falls.

Unfortunately, it does not come with protection for the front-facing camera, but if you’re okay without that, then this screen protector is definitely a good option to consider.

OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard

OtterBox has been in the screen-protecting business for quite some time. Their products are pricier than most, but if cost isn’t a concern for you, this is definitely an investment worth investing in.

The OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard has an anti-glare feature that will ensure you can read your phone even in bright-light situations, including outdoors. It also protects your phone from both drops and scratches, so there’s no worry when it comes to protection.

It’s a great product and you will definitely get your money’s worth with this screen protector.

Olixar Screen Protector

Last but certainly not least on our top six picks is the Olixar Screen Protector. It is 9H rated which means it’s durable and impact resistant and the screen is incredibly thin – just 0.27mm. This allows the accuracy of your touch to be precise.

Unfortunately, this screen protector doesn’t come with any tools to apply it which can cause it to be difficult to put on. If you don’t mind a bit of a struggle, then this screen protector should be on your list of considerations.

Final Thoughts

We went over six really good options to help keep the screen of your iPhone protected. There are so many options available on the market that we just wanted to narrow down our six favorites to help you decide on a screen protector for your phone. Don’t worry, when it comes to protection you can’t go wrong with any of the screen protectors listed above. Some will offer more features than others do but come at a higher price while others will offer less features but will be more affordable.

Ultimately, the screen protector you decide to purchase for your iPhone will depend on how much you’re willing to spend and what features are a must-have. Regardless of what you want in a screen protector, I think we can all agree that it’s important to keep the screens safe from drops and sudden unexpected impacts. Without a screen protector, you could be spending hundreds of dollars to get your screen repaired or, worse case, to get a new phone.

Hopefully, you found the above information useful and it has helped you narrow down your choices. Your iPhone will certainly thank you when you add some protection to it and so will your wallet.