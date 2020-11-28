Some decades ago, designers and engineers had to rely on handmade board drawings to layout their designs. Today, software tools like CAD are used to make the design phase much simpler and more efficient. Computer-aided design software can be used for the creation, modification, and optimization of a design. And because it stores copies of drawings, data, blueprints, and the like, it has increased the productivity of designers and improved design quality.

Most people have heard of CAD software. But you may be unaware of how it is applied in the real world and how vital it is for specific industries. So, here is a look at four industry applications of CAD software.

3D Modeling

The manufacturing industry is turning to 3D printing methods more and more, and CAD software is essential in designing parts and products that are 3D printed. All types of blueprint designs can be created via CAD software to be used in a broad range of industries, from consumer goods to electronics. By using CAD, designers can produce both 2D and 3D models to see what products would look like in real life. Companies do not even need to own a 3D printer to manufacture their items. After you have created a CAD design for a part, prototype, or product, you can use an online 3d printing service. Simply upload a CAD file and order your item within minutes. For more information, check out this helpful engineering guide to 3d printing.

Engineering

The manufacturing industry does not only use CAD for 3D printing. It is also widely used in the engineering industry to manufacture, plan, and analyze any item being produced. The software also enables greater inventory control and more streamlined and efficient production. CAD is used to design prototypes, parts, and products for many sectors within the engineering industry. Most prominently, CAD is used for the shipbuilding, aerospace, and automotive industries. It is also widely used in the fields of prosthetics and architectural design.

Product Data Management

Because the assembly of products is made up of many constituent elements and multiple design files from different CAD systems, a good CAD data management system is very beneficial. It helps engineers and designers to organize data, track product versions, and manage related documentation all in one place. A CAD data management system can manage different CAD systems to ensure data integrity and promote concurrent engineering. Even the most basic forms of CAD data management enable manufacturers of all industries to create better collaboration and raise productivity levels.

Computer Animation

One of the most well-known uses of CAD software is in the field of computer animation. Computer-aided designs are significant in film and media industries because they enable designers’ entertaining visions to become real. CAD software is also widely used for creating special effects in movies, television shows, and televised commercials. Computer animations generated by 3D CAD models are also prevalent in marketing, as CAD animations enable products to be visualized in ways that are not possible in the real world. For instance, you can see the internal parts moving and exploded views.