These days, there are many alternatives to cigarettes on the market. Cigalikes, vape pens, vape mods, pod mods, tanks, and more—each of these devices suits a specific purpose and lifestyle.

One of the main distinctions between types of vapes is whether they are rechargeable or disposable. Vapes of all kinds require some voltage to operate. The tiny machinery inside needs power to combust the e-liquid and produce vapor.

Whether that power comes from a disposable battery or a rechargeable one is up to you. But whichever you choose, it will affect the way you vape. To learn all the pros and cons of rechargeable vapes, read on.

Pros:

Longevity – The most significant advantage rechargeable vapes have on their disposable competitors is their longevity. After you run through a single cartridge of e-juice on a disposable vape, like a cigalike, you have to throw the whole device away. Rechargeable devices, on the other hand, like the kind made by RELX Vapes UK, can take cartridge after cartridge without dying.

Cons:

They’re More Complicated – Cigalikes and simple vape pens aren’t too complicated to use. But vape mods, pod mods, and tanks are highly sophisticated devices that require knowledge and skill to use. It might be easier to stick to disposable vapes if you’re a casual user.

Finding the Right Vape for You

There’s no definitive answer whether rechargeable pens are better or worse than disposable vapes. They each have their merits and have made loyal consumers of different people.

Find out what works for you. Are you constantly reaching for your vape on the go, or do you tend to use it at home? Do you take small pulls throughout the day, or do you prefer long, concentrated sessions? Discovering your preferences as a consumer will help you buy the perfect vape.