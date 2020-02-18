The Poco X2 again on sale in India starting noon: price and specs

The Poco X2 is all set to go on sale in India again today from 12 noon onwards. The phone was initially launched on Feb 11 and is only the second time it is going to be available in the country. So, for those who might have missed out on the initial sale have another opportunity to catch up with the device.

As for reasons to do so, well they are aplenty. First off is the specs that the phone boasts of, which when compared to the price it is available at does make for a really nice offering. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled to either 6 or 8 GB of RAM.

Storage option varies from 64 GB, 128 Gb or 256 Gb for the range topping edition. Price starts at INR 15,999 for the 6 GB/ 64 GB model while INR 16,999 will fetch you the 6 GB/ 128 GB version. Thereafter, there is the 8 GB/ 256 GB model which will set you back INR 19,999.

Sale starts at 12 noon on Flipkart at the above mentioned prices though ICICI bank card holders are entitled to a discount of INR 1,000.

The phone also packs quite a punch when it comes to its optics, it having a quad camera setup at the rear. That comprises of a 64 mp f1.8 sensor along with an 8 mp wide angle shooter and a 2 mp macro lens. Then there is another 2 mp depth sensor as well. The front again benefits from a dual camera combo comprising of a 20 mp wide angle lens and a 2 mp depth sensor.

The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 running on top. The front is dominated by 6.67-inch full HD+ panel having 120 Hz refresh rate, making it one of the few phones available in the country to have such high refresh rate. A 4,500 mAh battery backed by 27 watt fast charging provides the juice.

All of this makes the new Poco X2 quite a phone to have in the mid-range segment in India.