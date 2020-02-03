The Poco X2: A roundup of all the rumours

The Poco X2 is all set to break into the Indian smartphone segment just tomorrow, Feb. 4, 2020. This would mark the return of the popular smartphone brand in India after almost 18 months. And since the first gen Poco had set a new precedent in offering more for less, we expect the Poco X2 could well be following in the same footsteps. Or is it? Let’s find that out.

Here is a compilation of all that we know of the upcoming phone at the moment.

High 120 Hz screen refresh rate:

Aiding in our attempt to predict the future, Poco itself has been quite active on the official Twitter account, unravelling key aspects of the phone. For instance, the company revealed one of the star attractions of the phone is going to be its display, it being of 120 Hz refresh rate this time.

Such a high refresh rate is the new buzzword in the tech scene worldwide and provides for the smoothest viewing experience, having the least to non-existent stutter. No wonder, Poco is calling it a RealityFlow display. Worth mentioning, it is only the Asus ROG Phone 2 that currently features a 120 Hz display. And the ROG Phone 2 is no ordinary phone, it being built particularly for the gaming community.

The gaming side of the Poco X2:

This brings us to the other possibility that is being considered to be almost a certainty by some: that of the Poco X2 reinventing itself as a gaming device this time. This if true would mark a considerable shift in its positioning considering that Poco initially came across as a phone offering flagship levels of performance but at just a fraction of the cost.

However, the Poco X2 might just come across as the most affordable gaming phone this time. That would also justify the fitment of the 120 Hz display as such high refresh rates are almost a must for the most optimum gaming experience.

The contradiction..

A display having 120 Hz refresh rate is not always the surest sign of the phone being built for the gaming niche. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 too are touted to come with displays having such high refresh rates. And none of them are gaming oriented. Rather, S20 is being positioned as a full-fledged flagship phone while OnePlus prides itself as being a flagship killer.

In fact, screen refresh rates could well be the weapon of choice that the next big smartphone battle is going to be fought with. Interestingly, OnePlus is believed to have sourced its displays for the upcoming OnePlus 8 from Samsung itself though it’s not known if this applies to Poco as well. True such displays are a boon for gaming though it would be similarly well suited for just about anything given that it causes least strain to the eyes.

Is Poco X2 really a rebadged Redmi K30?

Then there is another side of the story where some believe the Poco X2 is in reality the Redmi K30 from the inside. It was only last December that the Redmi K30 4G was launched and is being seen as a likely candidate for being introduced in India as the Poco successor.

The K30 specs are quite impressive too, what with the 6.67-inch full-HD+ punch hole display that the phone comes with having 20:9 aspect ratio along with that all-important 120Hz refresh rate. The K30 also comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top and has a quad-camera setup at the rear comprising of a 64 mp Sony IMX686 1/1.7-inch sensor that boasts of a 6P lens system having f/1.89 aperture.

The primary sensor is going to be complemented by a 5 mp macro lens, a 2 mp depth sensor, along with an 8 mp wide angle lens having 120-degree field of view. For selfies, the K30 features dual cams comprising of a 20 mp primary cam and a 2 mp depth sensor.

The rest of the specs include a Snapdragon 730G SoC, 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging, side mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, USP-C port, 3.5 mm headphone slot and Android 10.

All of the above makes for a powerful set of specs, except that the phone features a SD730 chipset. With the first gen Poco featuring a flagship chip, it would be quite odd if its successor comes powered by anything less powerful. Rather, the SD 865 would be more apt for the Poco X2.

Other Poco X2 rumours

Other rumours that are being associated with the phone include the fitment of a liquid cooling system that would allow for better heat dissipation. The phone would also come with 27W fast charging support besides also including a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Finally, the price

This has been the biggest USP of the Poco and there is no reason to believe it won’t be the same for the Poco X2 as well. That way, a price of around the INR 30k mark would be extremely competitive, more so if it really features a SD865 heart.

However, those who believe the X2 is indeed the Redmi K30, it could be around the INR 16k mark. The Realme X2 that comes powered by the SD 730G sells in India for a competitive INR 17k.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait for long to come at the real picture. The Poco X2 gets launched in less than 24 hours from now. Stay tuned for all the latest on this.