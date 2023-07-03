The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ comes with 100W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charging & other proprietary technologies for fast and smooth performance

OPPO, a frontrunner in battery innovations, brings 100W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge to the Reno10 Pro+. This quick-charging technology—with the highest wattage in the Reno Series yet—juices the handset’s 4700mAh battery to 50% in under 10 minutes and to 100% within 27 minutes*. A quick 5-minute recharge of the Reno10 Pro+—independently tested by TÜV Rheinland—provides up to two hours of uninterrupted mobile gaming.

The Reno10 Pro packs a 4600mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOCTM that gets juiced to 100% in 28 minutes, while the Reno10 has a 5000mAh battery—the largest ever in the Reno series—with 67W charging for a speed of 47 minutes to a 100%.

BHE & SUPERVOOC S

OPPO has equipped the Reno10 Series with its Battery Health Engine (BHE) technology for improved battery life. BHE is the outcome of a three-year R&D into lithium-ion batteries, which has resulted in 20+ patents. This technology has received the SEAL award for Sustainability, Environmental, Achievement and Leadership. It intelligently controls the current and voltage through real-time monitoring to prolong the charging lifespan. BHE ensures that the battery maintains its health up to 80% even after 1,600 charge cycles to last over four years.

A testament to its reliability, OPPO’s battery technology has also undergone 40 rigorous tests to pass the Upgraded TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification that meets the highest safety standards for a worry-free charging experience.

This time, OPPO has also introduced SUPERVOOC S, its first independently-developed power-management chip that has increased the discharge efficiency from 97.5% to a maximum of 99.5%.

In real-world use, this 2% increase means that the battery life of the Reno10 Pro+ can now support up to 37 extra minutes of talk just because of this tweak.

SUPERVOOC S also packs hardware-level security that can quickly cut off power when it detects a faulty/fake charger or water in the charging port that could cause battery malfunction.

For those who live in colder climes, the Reno10 Series comes with the new Ultra-low Temperature Charging Mode that charges the phone in cold environments—from 0°C to -25°C—using the wired charger.

OPPO’s Freeze Protection Algorithm measures the temperature of the battery to intelligently decide if Ultra-low Temperature Charging Mode needs to be enabled. When required, a high-load process runs through the middle frame to generate heat and bring the battery up to normal operating temperature for safe charging even in sub-zero environments.

Powerful Performance

To strike a balance between performance and battery life, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that is built on the 4nm TSMC process.

This 5G octa-core SoC sees a 10% improvement in CPU performance and a 30% improvement in efficiency ratio when stacked against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Also, its AI performance per watt is 20% better than its predecessor.

The Reno10 Pro packs the Snapdragon 778G SoC with select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including Variable Rate Shading (VRS) for fast, efficient gameplay without draining battery life.

The Reno10 comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, finetuned for performance, rapid app response, and smoother FPS in games. Its ARM Mali-G68 GPU is optimised to provide smooth everyday gaming experiences with power efficiency.

All these chipsets on the Reno10 Series are backed by OPPO’s RAM Expansion technology that allots space from the smartphone’s UFS 3.0 storage to its DDR4 RAM for greater operating efficiency in demanding tasks such as gaming and video processing.

Cooling Technology

To ensure all this hardware works optimally, OPPO has used all new cooling technologies on all these devices.

The Reno10 Pro+ uses an Ultra-Conductive Graphite—a high-performance polymer material—which is mostly used in aerospace, for thermal conductivity. The handset’s vapour chamber (VC) heat dissipation capacity is increased by 92% when compared to the Reno8 Pro. The overall heat dissipation capacity is increased by 4% and the temperature while gaming (PUBGM) is lowered by 2.1C*.

The Reno10 Pro uses the 2nd generation of new high-performance graphite with a thermal conductivity that is 33% higher than that of ordinary graphite. When compared with the Reno8 Pro, its cooling area has increased by 96%, heat dissipation capacity by 1% and the temperature while gaming (PUBGM) has been lowered by 2C*.

On the Reno8, heat dissipation is handled by high-performance T19 bilayer graphite (the Reno8 uses ordinary double-layer graphite) for more effective cooling.

All three cooling technologies guarantee smooth performance when playing games, streaming videos, and clicking photos. These holistic cooling technologies quickly dissipate the heat generated during charging for more effective recharges of the devices’ batteries.

Dynamic Computing Engine

For smooth operations, the Reno10 Series comes with OPPO’s Dynamic Computing Engine that increases app opening speed by 12% when compared to the last generation. Further, up to 40+ apps can run smoothly in the background without lag.

All these features, working together, have earned the Reno10 Series the TÜV SUD 48-Month Fluency Certification. This third-party certification examines the fluency of a product at the initial stage of use, simulates the product performance after four years of use, and then comprehensively evaluates the fluency attenuation. The Reno10 Series has received an ‘A’ rating in these tests, which means it performs as smoothly as a new device, even after four years.

Infrared Remote Control

And that’s not all. The Reno10 is also OPPO’s first globally available smartphone with built-in support for infrared remote control. This means you can use your smartphone as a remote control for electronic devices such as air conditioners, TVs, and set-top boxes.

The Reno10 Series’ pre-installed infrared remote-control app allows users to choose the specific appliance type and model within the app itself. By simply pointing the phone’s infrared transmitter, located at the top, towards the desired home appliance, you can effortlessly carry out remote control actions directly from your phone.