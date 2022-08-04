The next-gen Dyson Airwrap multi-styler, re-engineered for faster, and easier styling

Ads

Dyson unveiled its best-performing and most efficient Airwrap yet – the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler today for the Indian market. Relentlessly dissatisfied, Dyson engineers challenged their own design to miniaturise and multiply the Coanda effect, pioneering a fully customisable styling tool to deliver a range of styles for all Indian hair types, without extreme heat.

The next-generation styling barrels featuring a rotating cool tip, make achieving curls and waves faster and easier – with no heat damage, to help maintain hair strength. Blending the results formerly achieved with two barrels into one attachment, now users can style the full head, creating clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves, without the need to switch attachment mid-style. Re-engineered brush attachments deliver precision shaping with enhanced Coanda performance, alongside an all-new dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Combining two attachments in one, the Coanda smoothing dryer hides flyaways in a single pass, with no extreme heat and transforms into a powerful dryer with the flick of a switch.

James Dyson said: “Most styling tools ignore that hair types are very different – what attachment may work for one, could be detrimental to another. The advancements in the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler build on the success of its predecessor, through relentless research, user trials and advancements in computational fluid dynamics. The result: direction change barrels for faster and easier curling, re-engineered brush attachments for more precise shaping, and an entirely new, dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Our ability to control airflow delivers enhanced Coanda performance to curl, shape and hide flyaways – without extreme heat.”

For the first time, the existing Dyson Airwrap styler owners can upgrade to these latest attachments, whilst retaining the original machine. This builds on the sustainable mindset adopted throughout the machine’s development – designing in a digital world reduces the reliance on physical prototyping, as a result drastically reducing the energy and materials used.

Through this iterative process of trial and error, engineers have been able to miniaturise air vents to achieve a level of airflow velocity, pressure and control never seen before.

Efficient Engineering

Since its launch in 2018, Dyson engineers across the world from labs in Malmesbury UK, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines, have worked in unison, to make a tool that is faster, more versatile, and easier to use. Sophisticated simulation allows engineers to refine each attachment in minute detail – and more quickly.

Engineering lean machines is a core principle at Dyson: developing long-lasting, high performing and efficient products using fewer resources, empowering the next generation of engineers to design a more sustainable future through science and technology. This can be seen throughout the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler, from the very motor that powers the tool through to the increased efficiency and enhanced performance, ultimately resulting in reduced energy consumption.

At the heart of the Airwrap story sits a radical idea: to combine a fast, high-pressure motor to power a phenomenon known as the Coanda effect, allowing users to curl, wave, smooth and dry hair without the need for extreme heat. The Coanda phenomenon occurs when air, propelled at the right speed and pressure, naturally follows an adjacent surface, entraining surrounding air and with it – hair.

The Dyson Airwrap multi-styler utilises powerful and precise airflow to deliver wet to dry styling, styling hair from damp (80% dry), reducing the reliance on extreme heat and preserving the hair from unnecessary damage.

Buy Direct from the people who made it

The new Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is available from August 3, 2022 priced at Rs. 45900. New attachments are fully compatible with existing machines and owners can upgrade their full set for Rs.14900. To buy, learn more and experience the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler, visit the Dyson Demo stores. For more information, visit www.dyson.in

A range of attachments is engineered to suit any hair type.

NEW Coanda smoothing dryer: Multiple modes in one attachment, for ease of styling. Quickly take hair from wet to damp in pre-style mode or finish your style by hiding flyaways in smoothing mode. Coanda airflow attracts and lifts longer hairs. Hiding flyaways out of sight for a smoother1, shiny finish.

Multiple modes in one attachment, for ease of styling. Quickly take hair from wet to damp in pre-style mode or finish your style by hiding flyaways in smoothing mode. Coanda airflow attracts and lifts longer hairs. Hiding flyaways out of sight for a smoother1, shiny finish. NEW Firm and soft brushes: Enhanced Coanda airflow attracts and aligns hair with increased control for straighter styles. Propels air along hair strands, for a smoother, straighter result.

Enhanced Coanda airflow attracts and aligns hair with increased control for straighter styles. Propels air along hair strands, for a smoother, straighter result. NEW Airwrap barrels : Switch airflow direction as you style. Create clockwise and anticlockwise curls with one barrel to reduce styling time. Coanda airflow attracts and self-wraps hair around the barrel. Creating natural, voluminous curls using air. Available in 30mm, 40mm, 30mm long, 40mm long, and 20mm long for a range of styles.

: Switch airflow direction as you style. Create clockwise and anticlockwise curls with one barrel to reduce styling time. Coanda airflow attracts and self-wraps hair around the barrel. Creating natural, voluminous curls using air. Available in 30mm, 40mm, 30mm long, 40mm long, and 20mm long for a range of styles. Round volumising brushes: Create volume and shape. Ideal for creating tension to shape finer and straighter hair.

Create volume and shape. Ideal for creating tension to shape finer and straighter hair. One-click attachments + cool-touch tips: A quick-release switch and cool-touch tip allow you to quickly change attachments while styling.

A quick-release switch and cool-touch tip allow you to quickly change attachments while styling. Negative ions: Help reduce static in the hair during styling.

Help reduce static in the hair during styling. Cool shot: To set your style.