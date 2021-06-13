Samsung’s The Frame TV 2021 series has been launched in India. The high-end premium smart 4K TV series comprises of four models with sizes ranging from 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and the top-of-the-line model with a 65-inch 4K QLED display. Prices start at Rs. 61,990 for the base model though there are exciting launch offers being doled out as The Frame TV goes on sale in the country starting today, June 12.

For those not in the knowing, The Frame TV 2021 is pitched as much as a piece of art as a smart TV. For the TV is designed to function as a digital picture frame when not in use as a TV, or Art Mode in Samsung-speak. For that, the new TV series also features customizable borders to better mimic a picture frame. The sleek and slim design further adds to that attribute, with the latest models being about 46 percent slimmer as well. No wonder Samsung is keen to market its new The Frame TV 2021 series as an art piece, or a home decor item with customizable borders that can match with the surroundings.

For the Art Mode, The Frame 2021 series comes with more original art pieces which also include a collection of more than 1,400 pieces of art sourced from world-famous institutions. Users can buy these art pieces as well or opt for a subscription service that will let you have such art pieces. Another highlight here is the TV’s auto-curation technology that relies on AI-based algorithms to recommend specific art pieces based on user’s preferences.

So much for the Art Mode but The Frame 2021 is equally impressive in its role as a smart 4K TV. The TV comes powered by the company’s artificial intelligence engine, the Quantum Processor 4K which enables the smart TV to observe and adapt to the usage pattern, thereby allowing for a superior viewing experience. Aiding in that is the 100 percent color volume that the TV delivers that allows for a life-like color reproduction irrespective of how dark or bright the scene might be. Then there is dual LED backlighting as well that allows for advanced color tone combination. Another highlight of the TV is its 6 GB storage, up from the 500 MB its predecessor comes with.

Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor that will adjust the display parameters depending on exterior lighting conditions. There is a motion sensor too that dims the display when there are none in the room or turns on the Art Mode automatically when it senses someone around. Another cool feature of The Frame 2021 series is its solar remote system that draws energy from the ambient light and hence does not need any battery as such.

Coming to the price, it starts at Rs. 61,990 for the base 43-inch version. The Frame TV 2021 can be ordered via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Samsung Shop at the moment.