The new OPPO A78, the complete entertainment smartphone with best-in-class battery

OPPO, the leading global smart devices brand, has announced the launch of the OPPO A78 in India. The handset will be available in two colour finishes: Aqua Green and Mist Black.

The Aqua Green A78 uses a double-layer process to superimpose OPPO’s first Diamond Matrix Design atop a water-green base layer; the Mist Black version comes with a touch of yellow-green to its pure black base to give the phone a unique metallic gloss.

The smartphone features an Ultra-Slim Retro Design with a 2.5D right-angled middle frame and smoothed edges to make the phone sleek and comfortable to hold. It is priced at INR 17,499 and will be available for sale from August 1 onwards through mainline retail outlets, OPPO E-Store and Flipkart.

Immersive audio-visuals for top-level entertainment

The OPPO A78 is built for those who enjoy entertainment on the go. Its AMOLED screen is capable of deep blacks, great contrast, and true-to-life colours. The crisp 6.4-inch FHD+ display boasts features that are on par with high-end handsets, including a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate for a quick touch response when playing games, and smart adaptive backlighting that intelligently adjusts to various light environments; this means users can binge-watch shows for long hours, and even play marathon sessions of games without any visual fatigue.

In addition, the A78’s L1 Widevine certification means it supports high-definition video streaming from all mainstream video platforms. For audio, its Dual Stereo Speakers with Real Original Sound Technology—tested by Dirac—output immersive surround sound whether you are listening to music, watching videos, or playing games. The handset also packs an Ultra Volume Mode that allows users to turn up the speaker level to 200% for audible audio in the noisiest environments.

For the click-happy, the A78 4G boasts a 50MP main camera that captures stunning pictures in every setting and a 2MP depth camera for delicate bokeh in portraits.

The handset also supports the Dual-View Video function that enables simultaneous recording from its 8MP front and 50MP rear cameras to merge the footage into a single frame for creative vlogs.

Robust performance for a great entertainment experience

To ensure smooth performance, the OPPO A78 packs the Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and support for 1TB of additional storage through microSD cards. Additionally, RAM can be extended by an extra 8GB from storage via OPPO’s RAM expansion technology.

OPPO’s Dynamic Computing Engine—the same proprietary technology found on high-end OPPO devices—makes the A78 perform as fast and fluidly as a new smartphone even after three years. It increases app opening speeds by as much as 1.42% and can run up to 19 apps simultaneously without any lag or stutters.

The smartphone runs on ColorOS 13.1—based on Android 13—which enhances privacy and performance with features like screen translation that allow you to point the camera at a script for instant AI-based translation; you can auto-pixelate user photos in screenshots of messaging apps, and you even get a private safe to secure all your sensitive documents and photos.

Long-lasting battery

All this top-end performance requires a strong battery backup, and here the OPPO A78 is equipped with 67W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging technology—one of the fastest charging technologies in this price band—along with a massive 5000mAh battery. With this combination, the device is charged up to 73% in 30 minutes and reaches a full charge in about 45 minutes.

For better battery health, the smartphone’s proprietary Battery Health Engine extends battery lifespan to as many as 1,600 charge and discharge cycles – the equivalent of up to four years of good use.

OPPO focuses on battery reliability and safety with features like Optimised All-Day Charging mode and 5-layer charging protection that comprises adaptor overload protection, flash-charge condition identification protection, charging port overload protection, battery current/voltage overload protection, and battery fuse protection.