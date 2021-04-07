The number of Facebook users exceeds 3 billion people. Although the platform is used by a huge number of different audiences daily, it is not so easy to get in touch with it from a marketing point of view. The fundamental method is to develop the working strategy for successful advertising. One post is no longer enough to expand a brand on Facebook. Especially for those who are just starting. Of course, you can spend money on referring people to your page after sending them to the site. But for this to work, you need knowledge and a competent approach. Successful Fb advertising is optimized and targets the right audience. As a result, you will be able to distribute budget funds effectively and receive a stable income.

Can Facebook Ads Increase Demand Products or Services?

Of course, yes! After all, Facebook boasts better targeting power than any other ad platform. It means that if your audience is on Facebook, there is always a way to find it. The success of Facebook ads is highly strategy-dependent. So, the text effectiveness and the implementation of targeting, in general, depend on the persuasiveness of your proposal and the attractiveness of the images used. Let’s get down to the main thing: what do smash Facebook ads include?

Best Ideas To Increase Interest In Your Facebook Ads

So, the following tips will make your Facebook ad successful regardless of its format:

Set a precise target

Facebook advertising is a great measure to develop the working marketing strategy. However, things are not so simple. You need to develop a clear strategy and define how each ad will achieve specific goals. By doing this, you can better measure ad prosperity by tracking essential metrics. Only the data creates an increasingly high-quality and effective campaign;

Pay special attention to the visual elements. Visual content is better perceived by the Facebook operating algorithm. There are also more chances for it to be noticed by the audience. Here’s a tip for marketers: the semantic content of the ad does not matter, as they should always be visually appealing;

Work on the text

It should be as easy to read as possible. If you’re running an ad with an image, make sure the text is no more than 20% of the volume. Otherwise, your ad won’t work. Use all sorts of ways to overlay text. Also, do not forget to check the ratio of text to image size. And only after that launch ads;

Please note that users only highlight relevant and valuable information for themselves. Relevance is critical to the success of Facebook ads. Please note that when viewing your ad, your money is going away. Try to choose an appropriate setting according to the budget and the ability to reach your final destination. By showing ads that are irrelevant to your target audience, you are wasting your time and money. Of course, in this case, you will not succeed. There are Facebook advertising services that measure the relevance of ads. Your ad ranking is based on the relevance of the images used. They must meet the needs of the target audience. So, the better Facebook will perceive your ad, promoting it to the TOP;

Your offer should be tempting

A valuable suggestion makes the user understand why they should click on your ad. It awakens the desire to explore the ad object. The way it differs from others similar. Why does a person go to your website or get interested in your product? The proposal must also be believable. For example, if you say you have the best sets of exotic fruits in the world, that won’t make people go to your site or page. Offering a 15% discount is likely to work better. You can also add social proof. For example, our sets of exotic fruits are chosen by more than 1.5 thousand users a day. Come to the tasting and get a 15% discount on your first order;

Include a clear call to action

Of course, colorful and SEO-optimized ads will grab the attention of consumers! But without a CTA, they may hesitate and fail to go to the next stage. Add a CTA like: buy now and save 20%, or the offer is valid until April 24th! It adds a sense of urgency. A call to action should inspire readers to use the service or try the product immediately.

Many Facebook advertisers are limited to impressions by location, age, gender, key interests. Although there are a few dozen types of settings about Facebook targeted advertising. From the age of the child, if you are a parent, to the wedding anniversary.

Final Thoughts

An effective ad campaign is not based on targeting or budget but on a communication strategy. It forms the perception of the brand by its target audience. First of all, create your Customer Journey map, define your communication at every stage and conduct the necessary tests to validate your data hypotheses. Finding a better picture or choosing between an image or video in an ad – are not the most important aspects of testing. The key is to find and select the necessary words to convey your proposal as relevant as possible. Feel the needs of your audience! Do your best to solve their problems through proper communication. Only the correct message and the relevance of your offer determine the effectiveness of your advertising campaigns!