Compared to the card table games and slot machines of yesteryears, casino gambling has come a long way. With the technological advancements in gaming software development and the progress of the internet from a niche privilege to a worldwide necessity, casinos have successfully made the shift to the online medium. This change has been welcomed globally, seeing as online casinos are one of the most lucrative industries on the planet.

Part of the reason why online casinos have found such enormous levels of success is because of their excellent software. Specialist software development companies custom-design online casino gaming software to provide gamblers with the best possible gambling experience on the internet. Different casino software providers contribute to a casino’s gaming catalog differently, offering gambling enthusiasts a wide range of games to choose from.

Read on as we take a closer look at some of the biggest casino software providers in the world.

Net Entertainment

Net Entertainment or NetEnt was founded in Sweden back in 1996. Since its inception, the company has jumped to the top of the list when it comes to software development targeting online casinos. NetEnt has an impressive gaming catalog comprising more than 220 games, each offering unique content and gaming experience to players around the globe. NetEnt’s speciality is its Live Dealer gaming content and multi-platform support, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS casino games.

Microgaming

One of the earliest names in online casino software development, Microgaming has established itself as one of the pioneers in online casino gaming. The company has won multiple laurels for its impressive gaming collection and has consistently won awards every year for the past two decades. The company offers more than 800 online casino games, including 350 games developed for smartphones and other touch-enabled devices. The company also offers Microgaming Poker Network, which is one of the largest and oldest poker rooms of its kind on the internet.

Playtech

Playtech is one of the largest gaming conglomerates in the world with over eight daughter companies acquired over the past few decades, including GTS, Virtue Fusion, Ash Gaming, Mobenga, and more. The company has a stellar reputation for being reliable and secure, limiting its operations to regulated markets and only partnering with legal and legitimate online casinos. Playtech offers a wide range of games, including Live Dealer games, which are currently highly popular within the online gambling industry.

Real-Time Gaming

Real-Time Gaming or RTG is one of the oldest and largest casino gaming developers on the planet. The company is known for providing its stellar software to UK, US, and international new casinos not on Gamstop. The RTG instant-play platform provides a seamless multi-platform experience between different software like iOS and macOS. Their frequent-paying jackpots are a favorite among gambling enthusiasts internationally.