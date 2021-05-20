The gaming world is quite dynamic, developers are trying to actively develop new products to update the lineup of games of their online casino partners. All this made for us so that our eyes are diverted by the choice. Our editorial team has highlighted the most notable premieres of this month.

The Rise of AI (Endorphina)

The new product from the Czech company – The Rise of AI slot, which is made in the style of science fiction that reflects the decline of human culture in the technological progress in the computer age. Events unfold in a distant future.

What technical features to be expected:

A standardized bonus round with dealer cards that allow you to double your winnings up to ten times. In cases where the card is “BUST”, the player’s bet will be lost. The presence of multipliers designed for winning situations with combinations, which are included in the work regardless of the set of symbols on the playing field. Thanks to the multiplier available in The Rise of AI slot, the game gets individual status. Mini-games with multipliers.

Each time you spin the reel on the playing field on the side fields of the mechanism will appear multipliers between X2 to X50. In cases where after a spin there is a winning combination, the activated multiplier is automatically applied.

More importantly, the minimum bet will be able to bring a solid win, while multiplying, for example, thirty – fifty times. If you are eager to earn more about new slot releases you can check out the toponlinecasinoaustralia.com/games/slots site.

Gods of gold: Infinireels – a novelty from Netent

Netent almost every month pleasing us with novelties. This time it’s a slot Gods of Gold: Infinireels. The storyline is built around the ancient history of Mesopotamia. Players are invited to look into the world of “hunting” for the gold treasures of the deceased ruler.

According to the structure you will be playing of a 3×3 field, which provides 27 paylines. With each winning combination, the player will be credited with re-spins. At the same time with this you will be able to observe an increase in the playing field, the emergence of an additional reel, which provides an opportunity to increase winnings by three times.

Each time a winning combination will be revealed, the line of re-spins will stay on the playing field for one more spin. If you want to try this game for real money you can check one of the casinos from the online casinos rating site.

Crusader – a new release of ELK Studios

The main character is a crusader, around which unfolds the whole storyline of the game. The player has the right to activate their re-play function and free spins. In general, for the players of this slot, there are a large number of additional features. The size of the playing field is 5 by 4, which provides 26 constant pay lines. The Wild icon performs the function of replacing the standard images, but the Crusader symbol responsible for the launch of bonuses, such as free spins and re-spins. The slot machine itself contains the maximum win per spin of 250,000 coins. The RTP is 96.01 percent.