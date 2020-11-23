The escalation of smartphones has led to an increase in the mobile application. Apps are here to make our lives easier, exciting, and entertaining. Unlike in the past where people would get services at a physical place, these days you can do or access almost everything with your smartphone or computer, courtesy of apps like shopping, entertainment, interaction in the world of social media platforms, education, and many more.

The motivation for creating an app comes from the need of wanting to make life more convenient and straightforward to save time and resources. To come up with a mobile app, then is very important to know the development life cycle of an app. one thing to keep in mind is that the development process of a mobile app is very similar to Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC).

The following are processes to follow in coming up with an application.

Planning

The essential thing before doing anything is to have a fundamental idea of whatever you want to come up with. Do your market research and identify a gap in the market that you can fill in. Ensure that your idea is unique, executable, and very profitable.

Conceptualization

Conceptualization is the most critical stage because it is where you make sure that you draw all the interest of your audience. The primary tip to use is to make a good analysis of the top apps to understand what they do to gain interest from their targeted audience, then try to do even better. Conceptualizing will help to stay ahead of the competition because it will make you always align with your objectives by ensuring that the app you are developing is focusing on the needs of your audience.

Knowing the technical specifications

You must understand the required technical specification before come up with app development. Understanding the technical specification will help to know whether the back-end system can support your app functionality, which is achieved through sourcing of Public API’s. Technical feasibility will also help you to understand the guidelines used in different platforms such as iOS, Windows, and Android.

App design

App design, or prototyping, is where your idea is given a plan. This is where you get an assurance that things are heading in the direction you want. It is also a stage where you have to know the vital role of UX/UI designing.

UX design, or User Experience, is where you determine the functionality, usability, and accessibility of the app. It is where you make sure that everything is working as you desire.

Wireframes and mockups kits are implemented to ensure the visual sketches of pages, color, and fonts of an app or website all appear as per the developer’s requirements.

UI, or User Interface, is where all the features are included where the user can interact with the app, maybe with the assistance of buttons, keyboard, or a screen.

Code development

This segment is where the developer will consume the most time. It is mainly divided into two: front-end development, a section that presents access to client interaction with the app, and back-end development, which is the database (or server section) of the development that connects the front-end part of the app with the access layer of data.

This is also the most complicated stage where all the coding takes place. At this stage, a developer has the liberty to choose a programming language that he/she is comfortable with. The most common programming languages used in mobile app development are Swift, Python, Java, C++, and PHP.

Testing and debugging

This is the stage where the app is checked for error in the program code so as it can be eliminated. Different techniques are implemented in the process of testing and debugging. Still, the two that are widely used are Beta Testing, where the application is released for trial on the internet for public participation to detect flaws or bugs in your app. User Acceptance Testing, where you use the feedback provided by your target audience after having an experience with your app.

Launching the app and monitoring

App launching and monitoring is the final stage of app development. At this stage, the app is ready to be deployed in the market. The app can either be deployed on the web server or directly on the App Store. After realizing your app on the market, your area is required to always monitor the app for maintenance purposes.

Bottom line, you don’t have to be a techie for you to come up with an app. Nowadays, there are companies that provide digital product development services, starting with validating the market demand for your concept, then carrying on through the development phase and into the app’s launch, and finally continuing on through to performance optimization.