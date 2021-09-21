Mobile apps have transformed the online casino industry – Image via Pexels

The online casino industry has progressed rapidly during the 21st century, with advancements in mobile technology transforming the way that people play their favourite games.

During the early days of the internet, people were only able to access games such as roulette and blackjack via a computer, but that is no longer the case.

Improvements in smartphone capability and Wi-Fi connectivity have created endless possibilities for online casino site operators in recent years.

All of the leading casino brands have invested significant resources into fully optimising their sites to work seamlessly on mobile devices.

Some firms have pushed the boat out even further by developing standalone apps which can easily be downloaded from your favourite app store.

Players who would rather play via a web browser can still do so, but there are several good reasons to choose an online casino that offers an app.

The benefits of a casino app

It is fair to say that there are benefits to both casino operators and players when it comes to developing a mobile app.

For the operator, offering a casino app demonstrates that they are committed to offering the best gameplay experience possible to new and existing players.

A well-designed app requires significant investment and the outlay highlights that the casino can be trusted to deliver a reliable service.

From the player’s point of view, the main attraction of a casino app is convenience, providing them with the opportunity to access games on a 24/7 basis.

Just download the app from your chosen store, sign in to your account, make a deposit and start playing. It really is that simple!

Using a casino mobile app means that players are no longer constrained by needing to fire up their desktop or laptop at home.

The casino is effectively placed in the palm of their hand – simply open up the app and all the games are readily available.

A great range of games

Another major benefit of using an app is the variety and quality of games on offer, particularly if you use one of the leading casino brands.

Some operators offer limited service on mobile, cherry-picking a few of their most popular titles and optimising them to work on smartphones.

However, the top casino firms have prestigious link-ups with the best developers around, all of whom specialise in creating games for mobile.

A mobile casino app is undoubtedly only as good as the software that powers it, highlighting why the casinos value their relationships with the top development companies.

Firms such as Playtech, Scientific Games, International Game Technology and Microgaming have become synonymous with the casino industry in recent years.

If your chosen casino offers an app from those types of developers, you can rest assured that the gameplay experience will be stunning.

Evolution Gaming is another respected name in the sector that specialises in live casino games, many of which can be accessed via a mobile app.

Choosing a casino that offers this level of service via an app is a sure sign that your casino gaming will provide you with endless hours of entertainment.

Is your online casino app offering an ace service? – Image via Pexels

Fairness and transparency

In an age where governments are implementing stringent regulations on the casino industry, it is imperative that they are transparent about the fairness of their games.

All operators must guarantee that the outcome of every game is random, and must agree to undergo stringent testing of their site every few months.

This gives players peace of mind that they have a genuine chance of scooping a big jackpot regardless of whether they are playing slots, roulette, blackjack or something else.

Given the amount of testing that goes into the development of an app, these elements become increasingly important.

Players want to be sure that the spin of a wheel or turn of a card is not being manipulated, and a casino that has invested in an app is unlikely to risk its license by resorting to underhand tactics.

Downloading an app from a respected online casino brand is a sure-fire way to guarantee that your winnings will be paid out in a timely manner.

Safety, security and payments

Some studies have shown that many popular apps have data privacy issues, but the casino industry has to show that their apps conform to current legislation.

The best brands will use in-house technicians to design the app, while others may use the services of external companies who specialise in this area.

In each case, the people tasked with developing the app must be fully up-to-speed with the latest developments in data privacy.

Online casinos must also ensure that the payment gateways on their apps are fit for their purpose, and many are using tools that offer enhanced levels of security.

It was once the case that debit and credit cards were the go-to payment method for millions of casino players and they still remain popular today.

However, the best casino apps now offer players a wide range of e-Wallets such as PayPal to facilitate deposits and withdrawals.

Open banking methods are also becoming increasingly prevalent in the industry, with Trustly one of the leading brands in this area.

The firm offers a mobile-first payment solution for iGaming firms that are already being used by millions of European casino players.

The service uses the same encryption methods as banks and is designed to be integrated into a casino app to handle all payments.

Using a casino app – The final word

As we have highlighted, there are numerous reasons why using an online casino that offers an app makes perfect sense.

Convenience, choice of games, fairness and security are amongst the main factors why apps are so appealing in the iGaming sector.

A casino app puts games such as blackjack, roulette, slots and poker in the palm of your hand – what’s not to like?