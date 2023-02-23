The Home Working Essentials

Since the advent of the pandemic, our lives have changed in many ways. One of the most noticeable changes has been the transition to working from home, and the unique challenges and advantages that are associated with this. It is a radically modern approach to working, facilitated as it is by digital technologies such as instant communications and virtual networking.

What is even more interesting, however, is how working from home has become permanently embedded in our economy. For many employees, working from home has become a long-term and viable alternative to the traditional office environment, and it has certainly been a welcome change. Still, this doesn’t mean that it has been a straightforward process because most of us are still adjusting and adapting to this recent development.

There are several essentials that will make this transition much easier. Below we’ve outlined our top 5 WFH essentials that we believe will be an invaluable asset to any remote worker.

#1 Standing Desk

An office job does have its perks, but there is one disadvantage and that is the amount of sitting that is involved. Countless scientific studies have indicated that remaining stationary for hours at a time isn’t healthy, but there doesn’t seem to be a realistic way to overcome this when you have to be at a desk for work.

This is where standing desks come in, and they are a brilliant way to ensure that you are constantly moving even while at your desk. A standing desk is essentially an adjustable desk, so you can alternate between sitting and standing whenever you want to. When you stand at your desk, it is much more ergonomic than sitting down, and it will spare you from uncomfortable cramps and muscle aches while also improving your productivity.

#2 Wi-Fi Router

Ultimately, the only reason that working from home is possible is because the internet quickly connects you to your colleagues and clients so that you can effectively communicate with them. Inevitably, this means that any problems with your Internet could be disastrous as far as your productivity and efficiency are concerned. A fractured or unstable connection can be frustrating and annoying, which not only impeds your work but also affects your focus.

A reliable Wi-Fi router will ensure that you have a strong and stable connection that covers your entire home. Even in relatively small apartments and houses, your home office may not receive a sufficient internet signal – and a good, quality Wi-Fi router will give you the assurance and peace of mind you need as far as your Internet is concerned.

#3 High-Resolution Monitors

When you are working virtually, monitors are your window into the world. Video conferencing, instant messaging, composing emails, and researching queries are just some of the countless tasks you do through your monitor. So, it is essential that you have a high-resolution monitor that displays everything clearly with perfect saturation and definition.

Considering the amount of multitasking that most careers require, you should probably invest in some additional monitors as well. Rather than purchasing multiple stand-alone devices, however, a portable monitor is an excellent alternative. The Mobile Pixels Trio, for example, allows you to connect two portable monitors to your existing one. With this versatile solution, you can transform one monitor into three, without having to sacrifice any of the valuable real estate on your desk.

#4 Wireless Printer

Printers have been a universal office feature for decades, and even though we are living in a digital age they continue to be a necessity. Of course, we may not use a printer as much as we once did, but the moment you need a printer and you don’t have one is a truly unpleasant and rude awakening. If you are working from home you don’t have the liberty of using the office printer either, which is why purchasing a printer of your own is essential.

It doesn’t have to be an extravagant affair with an industrial capacity, and any wireless printer which has been designed for home use should be more than sufficient. With a wireless printer, you can produce high-quality documents and photos from your computer, laptop, as well as a connected mobile device. Many of these printers will also have a touchscreen display, sharing capabilities, and a cloud connection. Since they aren’t too bulky, they should merge seamlessly into your home office setup as well.

#5 Webcam

Not every computer or laptop has an in-built webcam, and those that do may not necessarily produce a quality image. It is for this reason that anyone who is working from home should consider investing in a dedicated webcam. When working from home, it is usually expected that you will be ‘present’ for management meetings and business conferences via video.

Even in this virtual context, first impressions can be crucial to the outcome of any professional interaction, and the last thing you want is to be presented with a grainy and fractured image. You should also definitely consider purchasing a webcam that can be attached to your monitor so that it doesn’t overcrowd and clutter your workspace. What’s more, it should provide HD resolution and crisp audio for a complete experience.

Navigating A Successful Transition

Working from home has been an exciting experience, but that doesn’t mean that it is without its difficulties. Outside of the traditional office environment, you have the flexibility to work wherever you want, but it is also your responsibility to make the appropriate working arrangements in your home. Whether it is your Internet connectivity, your electronic devices, or your workspace, it is up to you to ensure that everything is working perfectly so that you can continue to work as efficiently and productively as possible.

With the products that we have described here, you can address any potential issues and problems before they even have the chance to arise. This way, your working from home experience will be seamless, effortless, and maybe even enjoyable.