The future of 5G is here- Infinix Note 30 5G goes on sale on Flipkart on June 22, 2023

New Delhi, June 21, 2023: Infinix’s latest offering Note 30 5G smartphone, hailed as the “ultimate 5G device in its category”, to go for sale at 12pm on Flipkart starting June 22nd. The series boasts an impressive array of features, including a cutting-edge high-resolution camera, an immersive entertainment experience, generous storage capacity, rapid and safe charging capabilities, and a premium design that sets it apart from others in its segment. The Note 30 5G supports a total of 14 5G bands and is competitively priced at 13,999* and 14,999* for 8*+128 GB and 16*GB+256 GB memory variants respectively.

Designed to make a lasting impression, Infinix Note 30 5G comes with two different patterns on the back- Chequered Square Matte Finish and Vegan Leather Finish and Multiple Vibrant Colours including Interstellar blue, Magic black and sunset gold. It not only evokes a sense of luxury and prestige but also provides a comfortable grip to users in their hands.

The smartphone redefines the perception of mobile entertainment with dual speakers featuring JBL surround sound for crystal-clear audio and a remarkable IPS LTPS 6.78-inch Full High Definition+ 120 Hz display. Its smooth and fluid motion ensures that touch and animation feel effortlessly responsive, providing a truly immersive visual experience. The device also comes with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, which offers a revolutionary solution to alleviate eye strain and enhance productivity.

Infinix Note 30 5G sports a 5000 mAh battery that keeps you connected and powered throughout the day. Thanks to its impressive multimode 45W type-c charging capacity, the smartphone supports up to 44W super wired fast charging that takes 20 minutes to reach 55%, ensuring quick battery replenishment in no time. People can also experience other battery-related features like Intelligent Power E-IQ AI intelligent night charging to optimize the charging experience like never before, Intelligent Power E-IQ 24/7 safe charging technology to avoid overcharging/automatic on-off and 10W wired reverse charging technology.

A true marvel of photography and innovation, the Infinix Note 30 5G has a 108MP rear triple camera and a 16MP front camera with dual flash to capture every intricate detail with unparalleled clarity and precision. Its other features, like Dual-View Video, Super Night Mode, Sky Remapping, and AI Cam Beauty, further empower users to immortalize their memories in stunningly lifelike detail.

Infinix Note 30 5G sets new standards in efficiency, speed, and user-friendliness with the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset. Built on the 6nm fabrication technology, the chipset effortlessly handles every task with ease. Paired with the AndroidTM 13 operating system, users can experience a refined and intuitive user interface that enhances productivity and simplifies daily interactions.

The smartphone bids farewell to storage concerns and comes with massive storage of 256 GB (expandable up to 2TB), providing ample space to store all videos, photos, apps, and files without a hint of worry. It also comes with up to 16GB of RAM to handle multitasking like a champ.