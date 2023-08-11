The #FullyLoaded iQOO Z7 Pro: Where Speed and Style Converge

iQOO, the high-performance smartphone brand is pleased to witness tremendous consumer enthusiasm and love for devices across all segments launched this year. Few such devices are iQOO Neo 7 Pro and iQOO Z7 5G which have been sold out within a few days of its launch. To continue to delight its consumers with the same synergy, iQOO is all set to launch the #FullyLoaded smartphone from the Z Series – iQOO Z7 Pro 5G on August 31, 2023 on Amazon.in to provide the fastest and the best performance experience. Combining unrivaled power, impeccable style, and remarkable performance, the iQOO Z7 Pro sets new standards for smartphones.

#FullyLoaded iQOO Z7 Pro: Experience the Best of Performance in the Segment

The iQOO Z7 Pro stands tall as the epitome of power and style, offering the best smartphone experience in its price segment. Binded with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled innovation, the iQOO Z7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Mobile Platform, allowing peak performance scores as compared to the other processors in the segment. It comes with an AnTuTu score of more than 700K, making it one of the fastest in the segment.

The iQOO Z7 Pro is the #FullyLoaded Phone for the #FullyLoadedYou, featuring a 64 MP AURA Light OIS Camera, which is a unique feature in the segment.

The iQOO Z7 Pro features the segment’s lightest and slimmest design at just 7.36mm thickness with an extraordinary 3D Curved 120Hz AMOLED Display. It also comes with AG Glass finish on the back that not only adds a touch of elegance but also ensures that unsightly fingerprints are a thing of the past.

Continuing iQOO’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, iQOO Z7 Pro will be manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Also, to offer hassle free after-sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO customers can now visit any of the 650+ company owned service centres located across the country.

Additionally, as per the 91 Mobile’s Great Indian Smartphone Survey 2022; iQOO remained on top position for two consecutive years 2021 – 2022 in customer satisfaction.