The Fuel Delivery partners with Mahanagar Gas Limited for doorstep delivery of CNG in Mumbai

Mumbai-based, new-age Energy Distribution startup, The Fuel Delivery (TFD) signed an LoI with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) to deliver CNG Composite Dispensing Unit (CDU) in Mumbai. The CNG CDU will provide hassle-free doorstep delivery of CNG. TFD has received approval from MGL to operate two CDUs in Mumbai, to begin with. The service will start in the next three months from Sion and Mahape in Mumbai and will gradually be extended to the other parts of the city.

This is the first time in the country that a startup is going to launch a Mobile CNG station. With the doorstep, CNG delivery customers will be able to refuel their vehicles without having to spend hours in the queues of the CNG stations. MGL’s CDU has followed due processes and completed trial runs after receiving initial clearance from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

Speaking on the occasion Rakshit Mathur, Founder & CEO, of The Fuel Delivery said, “After successfully carrying out the doorstep delivery of diesel across the country, we are taking a step forward by announcing the CNG doorstep delivery. CNG offers attractive savings of about 59% and 30% over petrol and diesel and is also eco-friendly as compared to others. The doorstep delivery of CNG will give a significant push to the vehicle owners of Mumbai to shift to CNG, and refuel their vehicles at the ease and comfort of their place closer to their homes or office and steadily expand it to the other cities in the near future.

Increasing diesel and petrol prices make CNG an attractive alternative therefore the city is seeing a 10% increase in CNG vehicles every year. Mumbai is consuming 43 lakh kg/year through 5 lakhs plus vehicles. The city has only 223 stations, and TFD will provide ease to the consumers through the service.

The Fuel Delivery, an IoT-based start-up is delivering diesel across industries like real estate, hospitality, retail, logistics and warehousing, agriculture etc. Currently, The Fuel Delivery caters to more than 500 B2B customers across segments. The start-up has raised a seed funding of around USD 1 million and it further aims for Series A –Funding. Mobile CNG Station or CDU will service all Auto Rickshaws, Cabs, Private Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, School Buses and all other vehicles that use CNG. It will save a lot of their time. This service will also be available 24 x 7. With this TFD will expand its services in the B2C segment.