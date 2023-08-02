The first open sale of the all-new OnePlus Nord CE3 5G begins on 4th August 2023

Further to the OnePlus Nord Summer launch event last month wherein the brand launched the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, today the global mobile technology brand OnePlus announced the availability of the eagerly awaited OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. The latest addition to the OnePlus Nord Core Edition Family offers all the essentials a user needs and much more, all packed at an affordable price. The Nord CE 3 5G aims to make the community’s favourite flagship technology and the signature OnePlus experience more accessible and available to a wider set of users.

The OnePlus Nord CE3 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor, chosen to provide the perfect balance between a power-packed performance and seamless power management. The device offers up to 12GB of RAM, resulting in a fast and smooth experience, more often found on flagship phones, enabling OnePlus Nord CE 3 to easily multitask between up to 24 apps at the same time. All this is powered by a large 5000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC charging, giving users a day’s power in as little as 15 minutes.

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G features a premium and compact design with a striking 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, as is available in beautiful colorways – Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer. Both colorways feature stainless steel camera surrounds to protect the flagship 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 processor with enhanced portrait capabilities.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will go on sale starting 4th August, 12:00 PM. The 8GB+128GB variant will be available at INR 26,999 and the 12GB+128GB variant will be available for purchase for INR 28,999, across amazon.in, oneplus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, offline partners and the OnePlus store app.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G offers: