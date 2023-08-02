The first open sale of the all-new OnePlus Nord CE3 5G begins on 4th August 2023

Further to the OnePlus Nord Summer launch event last month wherein the brand launched the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, today the global mobile technology brand OnePlus announced the availability of the eagerly awaited OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. The latest addition to the OnePlus Nord Core Edition Family offers all the essentials a user needs and much more, all packed at an affordable price. The Nord CE 3 5G aims to make the community’s favourite flagship technology and the signature OnePlus experience more accessible and available to a wider set of users.
The OnePlus Nord CE3 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor, chosen to provide the perfect balance between a power-packed performance and seamless power management. The device offers up to 12GB of RAM, resulting in a fast and smooth experience, more often found on flagship phones, enabling OnePlus Nord CE 3 to easily multitask between up to 24 apps at the same time. All this is powered by a large 5000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC charging, giving users a day’s power in as little as 15 minutes.
OnePlus Nord CE3 5G features a premium and compact design with a striking 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, as is available in beautiful colorways – Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer. Both colorways feature stainless steel camera surrounds to protect the flagship 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 processor with enhanced portrait capabilities.
Price and Availability
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will go on sale starting 4th August, 12:00 PM. The 8GB+128GB variant will be available at INR 26,999 and the 12GB+128GB variant will be available for purchase for INR 28,999, across amazon.in, oneplus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, offline partners and the OnePlus store app.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G offers:
- Customers on oneplus.in can avail INR 2000 Instant bank Discount with ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards,Credit Card EMI & OneCard. Moreover, customers on amazon.in can avail INR 2000 Instant bank Discount with SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards & Credit Card EMI
- Avail no-cost EMI up to for 6 months on ICICI Bank and OneCard cards
- Customers can avail of an exchange bonus on their existing devices up to INR 2000, offer valid for all android and iOS users
- Under the EC Campaign, users can save upto INR 899 (1-year warranty plan at just INR 99, earn 2X Redcoins on Nord CE 3 5G, and get 30% bundle offer with OnePlus Nord Buds 2)
- Customers can also avail a special Redcoin discount of up to INR 1000
- Additional benefits for JioPlus (Postpaid) users on the INR 399 plan, which provides 75 GB monthly data. JioPlus (Postpaid) users will get special benefits up to INR 4500 which includes additional 100 GB data (additional 10 GB data per month for 10 months) worth INR 1000 and additional coupons worth INR 3500 from Swiggy, Ajio, Ferns and Petals, Ixigo, Abhibus and ET Prime. Offer valid from 4th August 2023.