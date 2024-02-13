The Final Countdown: Seize Your Last Chance to Own a Manual BMW M Car

BMW’s M division is sending out a clarion call to enthusiasts of manual transmission: the time to purchase a manual M car is now, before the option disappears into the annals of automotive history. As the automotive industry pivots towards electrification and automatic transmissions for reasons of efficiency, performance, and convenience, the era of the manual gearbox in high-performance vehicles is drawing to a close.

Key Highlights:

BMW M has decided to phase out the manual transmission, citing advancements in automatic transmission technology and shifting consumer preferences.

The M2, M3, and M4 models continue to offer the manual option, but future models are expected to abandon the three-pedal setup.

BMW hints at the technical possibility of electrifying manual transmissions but faces challenges from diminishing supplier support and the broader industry shift towards electrification.

Enthusiasts have a narrowing window to purchase a new manual BMW M car, with the current M3 and M4 generations expected to last until approximately 2027 or 2028, and the M2 until the latter half of 2029.

The Future of Manual Transmissions at BMW M

The manual transmission has long been celebrated for the tactile, engaging driving experience it provides, particularly in high-performance vehicles like those from BMW’s M division. However, BMW M’s Head of Development, Dirk Hacker, has pointed out the dwindling support for manual transmissions from suppliers, alongside the superior performance metrics of automatic transmissions. The integration of manual transmissions into hybrid and electric vehicles poses additional challenges, further complicating the future of the manual gearbox in BMW’s lineup.

Despite this, BMW has not entirely turned its back on manual enthusiasts. The company continues to offer manual options in several of its M models, including the M2, M3, and M4, acknowledging the demand from a dedicated segment of its customer base. This decision aligns with BMW M’s tradition of engaging driving experiences, but with an acknowledgment of the changing tides in automotive technology and consumer preferences.

Embracing Change While Honoring Tradition

The manual transmission’s decline at BMW M is part of a larger industry-wide transition towards more efficient, technologically advanced vehicles. Automatic transmissions, particularly those with dual-clutch setups, have proven to offer quicker shift times and better fuel efficiency, which are critical factors in the performance and environmental profiles of modern vehicles. Moreover, the shift towards electrification presents an existential challenge to the manual transmission, which is inherently incompatible with the single-speed nature of electric drivetrains.

However, BMW M has made efforts to keep the manual transmission alive as long as feasible, driven by enthusiast demand and the brand’s heritage of driver-focused vehicles. Timo Resch, vice president of customer, brand, and sales for BMW M, highlighted the company’s responsiveness to customer demands to “save the manual,” illustrating BMW’s commitment to maintaining its legacy of driver engagement amid technological evolution.

The Closing Window for Manual M Cars

For enthusiasts and prospective buyers, the message is clear: the opportunity to own a new manual BMW M car is diminishing. With the M2 set to be the last of its kind without hybrid assistance and the expected cessation of manual transmissions in the M lineup by the end of this decade, the window for purchasing a manual M car is closing rapidly.

The imminent phase-out of manual transmissions in BMW M cars marks the end of an era for driving purists. While technological advancements promise improved performance and efficiency, they also signal the departure from a deeply valued aspect of car culture. For those who cherish the connection and control offered by a manual gearbox, the next few years represent the last chance to secure a piece of automotive history.