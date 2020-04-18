In the modern era, there are different types of devices people use to watch their favorite videos. They use mobile devices like smartphones or tablets on the go. In case they want to watch them on a broader screen, they use a laptop, desktop, or smart television. These devices have different screen sizes, and if the video is not in the proper size, they might not have better visuals. The pictures of the videos might be larger than the screen or small enough to be visible. That is why we need software or online tools to resize video. Multiple websites provide online tools for video compression or video resizing, but their output video quality depends on speed on the internet.

Some social media have restrictions for better visualizations for viewers. If you share videos without resizing, then it will not have a significant impact on views, and you might get less engagement on your social media post. That is why you require online tools or software to resize the video. Here are some ways you can resize video either through online tools or free software.

1. Wondershare UniConverter

It is the best free software available for both the Mac operating system and Windows operating system. The software tool can be downloaded from the internet and installed easily. The user needs to open the software and click on the video compress icon. Add the video from local drive and customize the settings like file size, format, quality, resolution, and bit rate. Then select the location for saving the output video files. Finally, click on the compress button to resize the video. The preview feature also helps the users to view the changes before the compression is done.

2. EZGIF.com

This is a free online tool that is capable of resizing videos of MP4, WebM, AVI, MPEG, FLV, MOV, 3GP, and other video files. There is a restriction that the file should not exceed the size of 100MB. There is no other option on this online tool to upgrade or increase the limit of file size.

3. KAPWING.COM

It is an online free video resize tool that enables users to upload the files from the local drive as well as from website URL as well. Users can put the URL of the video that needs to be resized for sharing on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

4. Fileconverto.com

If you want to change the width and height of the video with MP4 format, then this free online tool is the best. Users can browse and upload the files to reduce the video by keeping the aspect ratio and also customize the width of the screen.

5. Spark.adobe.com

Spark adobe is best for video presentations, online tutorials, social media sharing, and YouTube. The user needs to upload videos, resize, and make video edits additionally. This online tool provides high quality of video outputs after the resizing process is completed.

It is recommended that one should use reliable software for resizing videos to ensure a better quality of picture and sound. Downloading the software from unknown or untrusted websites can make your device vulnerable to virus attacks and malware.