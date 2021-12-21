It is almost the end of 2021, which also means it’s time for Christmas and New Year festivities to take over. Keeping that in mind, the British tech company and household appliance manufacturer has come up with the 2021 holiday gifting guide to make the most of the year-end fun ahead. These Dyson devices can be a nice option to gift your near and dear ones this year, something that the recipients too would love to have.

Here is the complete gift guide from Dyson.

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro

The Dyson V11 may have the looks of a sci-fi-inspired gun capable of shooting laser pulses though the reality is, it is a humble vacuum cleaner and a mighty advanced one at that too. The motor is powerful enough to capture 99.7 percent of particles, which includes even those of just 0.3 microns size.

Aiding in the superb performance are three microprocessors in the Dynamic Load Sensor inside the High Torque cleaner head, inside a Dyson Hyperdymium motor, and inside the battery onboard the device with the performance of 8000 times a second. All of it is capable of 14 cyclones that can generate forces of 79,000g to suck in things as small as mites, bacteria, and pollen into the sealed dustbin.

The vacuum cleaner is also accompanied by an assortment of accessories and fittings for cleaning different surfaces. Those include a metal pipe as well that can be used to clean the floor as well as higher places. Without power cords, the device relies on batteries for its power, with the swappable batteries allowing for 120 minutes of ‘guaranteed fade-free cleaning’.

The Dyson V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner is priced at Rs. 52,000 and comes in shades of nickel/ blue colour.

Dyson Hot+ Cool air purifier

The new range of air purifiers from Dyson is all about superior performance and acoustics. It is powerful enough to suck in 99.95 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns, which includes allergens, bacteria, viruses (that again includes the H1N1 virus as well), pollen, and so on. The device meets the HEPA H13 standard and is capable of shooting clean air in every corner of the room.

The device is also one of a kind in being both an air purifier as well as a heater. It can maintain the desired temperature which again will remain uniform in every corner of the room. There is an auto mode as well that can maintain the desired temperature and air quality level on its own. The device is also 20 percent quieter and can be controlled via voice commands as well as using the Dyson Link App.

The air purifier and heater is priced at Rs. 50,310 and comes in two colours – White/Silver and Black/Nickel.

Dyson Airwrap

You couldn’t have anything more advanced than this for imparting a shiny curly effect to your hair. The Airwrap uses the ‘Coanda effect as an aerodynamic phenomenon’ which refers to ‘air, when propelled at the right speed and pressure, naturally follows an adjacent surface, entraining surrounding air’, which makes the styler to create a spinning vortex of air around the barrel that attracts wraps, and curls hair’.

Powering the device is the V9 motor which allows for precise heat control and attracts the hair towards the barrel. Dyson said their research into this proved the hair is left smoothest and will also have better shine when the maximum amount of hair strands is got while drying. For this, the company is also offering three different brush types, which include a firm and soft smoothing brush as well as a round brush.

The Dyson Airwrap is priced at Rs. 42,900 and is available in colour options of Nickel/Fuchsia and Nickel/Red.

Dyson Corrale

What makes the Dyson Corrale unique is its flexing plates which is the only one in its class to be so equipped. Dyson said the flexing plates are made from a complex manganese copper alloy and feature ’15 micro-hinged segments that flex and adapt to the hair, reducing frizz and flyaway’. This makes it perfect for providing shape and helps in gathering the hair. Also, the device with the flexing plates is designed to be less reliant on the heat for straightening the hair, which leads to less damage to the hair.

The cord-free design (it can also be used in corded mode as well) allows for ease in convenience and have three heat settings – 165°C (330°F), 185°C (365°F) and 210°C (410°F). The Corrale hair straightener boasts of the Intelligent Heat Control technology that allows for precise regulation of plate temperature 100 times a second. The hybrid mode gets activated when attached to the 360-degree charging cable.

The Dyson Corrale is priced at Rs. 36,900 and comes in two colour options – Bright Fuchsia/Bright Nickel and Black Nickel/Fuchsia.