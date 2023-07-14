The Dual Chip Powered Smartphone- iQOO Neo 7 Pro to go on Sale with Exciting Launch Offers from Tomorrow

iQOO, the high-performance smartphone brand is all set with the sale of power packed offering from its Neo series – iQOO Neo 7 Pro from tomorrow i.e., 15th July with exciting launch offers, making it the best performance smartphone in the segment. With a promise to offer #PowerToWin, this smartphone leads the way in all aspects of flagship performance with unparalleled gaming experience, making it a dynamic package for consumers who demand nothing short of excellence.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be available at an MOP of INR 34,999 (Effective Price INR 31,999) for 8GB+128GB and INR 37,999 for a 12GB+ 256GB (Effective Price INR 34,999) and will be available for sale on Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store. iQOO is offering an additional one-year warranty on the smartphone as a limited time launch offering till 18th July. The smartphone will be available in two elegant colour options: Fearless Flame and Dark Storm. In addition, the company is providing three years of monthly security and two years of Android updates for the smartphone. The phone will have Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is a true powerhouse that competes with top-tier flagship devices. This device is equipped with Dual Chip Power – runs on the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform along with Independent Gaming Chip (IG Chip) for flagship-level performance and gaming experience, delivering enhanced graphics and smooth gameplay. This sheer amalgamation of performance and power wrapped in Leather design or AG Glass is definitely bound to turn heads. Additionally, the smartphone features 120W FlashCharge, Flagship 50MP GN5 Ultra-Sensing Camera, Full-Coverage Smart 3D Cooling System, 10 bit – 120Hz AMOLED Display and 120FPS gaming with Game Frame Interpolation. iQOO Neo 7 Pro is truly a performance beast combining raw power with seamless multitasking capabilities, immersive visuals, and overall enhanced performance.

Continuing iQOO’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Also, to offer hassle free after-sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO customers can now visit any of the 650+ company owned service centres located across the country. Additionally, as per the 91 Mobile’s Great Indian Smartphone Survey 2022; iQOO remained on top position for two consecutive years 2021 – 2022 in customer satisfaction surpassing OnePlus and Apple.