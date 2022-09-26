The Complete Guide to Buying a Phone Case: Everything to Know

Did you know that 30 percent of iPhones suffer accidental damage within the first year of ownership? Buying a phone case is a wise move if you want to protect the big investment that you’ve just made in a top-of-the-line mobile device like an iPhone 14 or a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The options that you’ll have to sort through and choose from are close to endless. Narrowing down those options can seem like a lost cause, but there are certain tips that you can use when buying a phone case that will make it easy to find the perfect one that captures your personality while protecting your phone.

Compare Case Prices

The first thing that you should do on your journey toward finding a good phone case is to compare the prices of different cases on the market. Make sure that you’re looking at cases that are designed for your model of the phone before you start making a shortlist.

A good rule of thumb to follow is to always expect to pay more if you’re shopping from the manufacturer’s website. Don’t expect to get the best price for an iPhone case from Apple’s website. Look at using other online shopping options like Amazon to do your early research into the best cases and the best case prices.

Comparing case prices will help you narrow down your options and get a better feel for your budget. There’s no reason you can’t get great protection at a better price.

Read Online Customer Reviews

Reading online customer reviews is a great way to eliminate some of your early preferences for a new phone case. You should find these reviews either through Amazon, other e-commerce websites, or Google.

You can learn a lot by reading about the experiences that others had when using the phone case that you’re interested in. If you’re looking at getting a new phone case through a third party then it’s vital to read the reviews. You might see a great price and then discover that your new phone case is flimsy and incapable of protecting your phone.

The reviews that you read will tell you a lot about the durability, longevity, and overall quality of the phone case. You can avoid wasting your money by reading the reviews and finding out if people had negative experiences with the phone cases in question.

Find the Important Features

Everyone has different preferences when it comes to the things that they want from a phone case. Some people want a phone case material that looks nice and that will hold up in harsh environments. Others want a phone case that is their favorite color.

You need to think about your life and the things that are important to you when you’re buying a phone case for your new phone. You can get phone cases that show off your pride in your favorite sports team or one that shows off your personality and the things that you value in life.

There are also features like waterproofing and drop protection. Those who love nature and the great outdoors are likely to want features that allow the new phone case to protect their phones no matter what Mother Nature throws at them. It’s best to do plenty of research to ensure that you’re buying a phone case that checks all of your boxes.

Pick Your Protection Level

Phone cases offer a variety of protection levels and it’s a good idea to think about which one is right for you. Be honest with yourself about what you put your phones through. If you’re a clumsy person and you know that you drop your phone a lot then you need to look at getting a phone case that will stand up to that abuse.

Your profession will also determine how much protection you need from your phone case. If you work in construction or a heavy-duty industry then it’s a good idea to purchase a phone case that offers a greater level of protection than someone that works in an office environment.

Consider Battery Cases

Battery cases changed the game when they first got released because they offered you the dual bonus of phone protection and extra battery life. Nothing is worse than finding yourself in a place where you can’t charge your phone and your battery is dwindling. A battery case solves that issue by giving you some extra juice when you need it most.

You’ll have an easy time finding a battery case that looks nice and that fits in your pocket with ease. Keep in mind that these cases will cost you a bit more money than other types of phone cases.

Think About Screen Protectors

Arguably the most vulnerable part of any smartphone is the screen. You should think about whether you want to buy a phone case that has a built-in screen protector. You can also purchase a third-party screen protector or decide if you want to move forward without protecting your screen.

If you have a history of cracking your phone’s screen then it’s a good investment to look at buying a phone case with screen protection. A glass or plastic screen protector will save you hundreds of dollars and many trips to the store.

Take Steps for Buying a Phone Case Today

Buying a phone case is the first thing that you should look at doing after you’ve purchased a new smartphone. There are many different case styles to choose from so it’s vital that you understand the features and attributes that you want and expect from a phone case. It’s also a good idea to go about reading online customer reviews and comparing case prices before making a purchase.

