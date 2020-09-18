VPNs are a must-have for the modern-day internet user simply because they offer the best protection against internet security threats. They also offer a convenient way to bypass oppressive geoblocking restrictions on content, and for those that care about their privacy, these networks offer easy and affordable access to the luxury of anonymity.

However, not every VPN is the same. Service providers vary, and as such, there is bound to be a difference in the quality of protection and convenience that different VPNs provide.

What is the best VPN Service?

Express VPN is the best VPN service for 2020 because it is incredibly fast, easy to use, and offers a convenient way to bypass content geo-restrictions that have been imposed by most leading websites in the world. Furthermore, it is great for beginners as it gives them a stress-free way of trying it out, thanks to its money-back guarantee.

The other VPNs that are equally great in terms of affordability, security features, and convenience include NordVPN and Surfshark. These three make up the top three best VPN services in 2020 and if you are looking for a reliable VPN service provider, either of these will not disappoint you.

The Best VPN Services for 2020

1. Express VPN Service

Express VPN takes the top spot as the best VPN service provider mainly because of its incredible speed, the absolute commitment to privacy to a point of never having any logs of user online activities, and long history of offering a reliable and highly rated service for over a decade. With its service, you will be able to have up to five simultaneous connections, enjoy enhanced privacy that is made possible by its 3000-plus strong servers in over 160 locations, and gain access to easy-to-understand guides that make it easy to use the service.

When it comes to pricing, this VPN service is relatively affordable, especially when you consider the tools that you will be getting. They offer a yearly plan that gives you free VPN services for three months, and you can enjoy its premium features for only $7. Furthermore, if you are worried about being tracked through the payments that you make, this VPN service provider offers an additional layer of protection and convenience by allowing payments through bitcoin.

2. NordVPN

NordVPN is an incredibly popular VPN service provider that offers advanced data security. It offers incredibly high data connection speeds, thanks to the fact that it offers the option of having six simultaneous connections. For those looking for an affordable long-term option, this VPN service offers the most affordable option with its 2-year offer price being as low as $3.71 per month. And if you are just trying to test out the different benefits of having a premium VPN service, you can always try the free VPN version.

The fact that NordVPN has over 5,200 servers — in over 80 locations — gives it an edge over other VPN service providers when it comes to guaranteeing privacy. And while it does not offer a reliably great user experience, it is still one of the few premium VPN services that have a track record of offering great performance on a consistent basis.

3. Surfshark

While most VPN service providers have a limitation on the number of devices that they can support simultaneously, Surfshark offers unlimited device support. This alone is an incredible offer that should be enough to get most people on board, but that is not all that Surfshark offers. When compared to other high-end VPN services, it is one of the most affordably priced options, with its 2-year plan offer costing as low as $2.49 per month. It is reliably fast, has a user-friendly interface, and features a double VPN hop that provides an added layer of security.

It is important to note that while it does not have as many servers as Express VPN, the VPN still offers great access speeds and protections. Its effectiveness at helping users circumvent oppressive geo-locked content is topnotch and it makes it adequate for users who want more freedom in accessing popular streaming sites.

However, the privacy and security protections that this VPN offers are still basic especially when you compare it to the other VPNs on this list. As a result, it is great for beginners or those who do not need the advanced security features that the other options offer.

If you are looking for a way to boost your security and your freedom, you should definitely consider testing out any of these VPN services. Since they all have money-back guarantees, you can comfortably try them out without worrying about getting tied to a longterm contract.