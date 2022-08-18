The best virtual tabletop games you can play

Ads

These days, there are some amazing tabletop games tabletop games that you can play from the comfort of home. No longer do you need to go to a friend’s house or visit a land-based casino to have fun playing your favourite tabletop game. Simply downloading them from a platform like Steam or enjoying them on a casino website means you get the best of gaming fun right from your PC computer or tablet.

In this article we’ll look at the top tabletop games available to purchase or stream to play right now. From the classics, to the modern mythical and more.

Cue Club 2: Pool & Snooker



Launched in 2016, Cue Club 2 is the follow up to Cue Club and let’s players experience pool and snooker online like never before. With some amazing HD graphics, realistic ball physics and fun gameplay, this game is suitable for all kinds of players – whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro!

Developed by Bulldog Interactive, this game has received the status of ‘Very Positive’ reviews on Steam. This simulator which is available to play online can be enjoyed as a multiplayer or single player game, and uses the latest and greatest in technology to deliver a really realistic simulator. Improving your skills and winning leads to access to trophies, new bars and the chance to become Cue Club 2 Champion!

Tabletopia

Tabletopia is the perfect game for those who love tabletop games as it offers a huge array of board games – over 2000 and counting!

This advanced digital area is free for players to download and offers hundreds of licensed board games including the classics you already know and love, some recent hits as well as up-and-coming big names! Available for PC, Mac OS X, iOS and Android, Tabletopia gives players the ability to create their own games without having any prior programming knowledge.

There’s lots of love for this game in the reviews, and as it’s free to download there’s no reason not to get this one onto your PC!

Blackjack

When people think about casino table games, one of the first ones that comes to mind has to be blackjack . Blackjack is one of the most widely-played casino tabletop game in the world, and comes from the historical game Twenty One, or in French, Vingt-et-Un.

Blackjack has become even more popular over the years as it has been referenced over time in popular culture. This includes movies like 21 and Rain Man as well as in books like Blackjack and Sucker Bet.

Thankfully, you no longer need to visit land-based casinos, which may be a distance away from your home, to play blackjack. These days you can actually play this tabletop game on your PC at reputable casino websites. And with some amazing graphics, sound design and animation, it’s just as fun to play as it would be at an actual casino! While it’s not as simple to play as slots, it’s a game you can definitely get better at over time.

Cosmic Encounter Connector



This is the tabletop simulator edition of the game that won so many awards. For sci-fi fans, it’s definitely not one to be missed, as players become an alien that has a host of special powers that allow them to break the rules. No two games are ever alike!

Featuring 50 different alien races to choose from, many flare cards, 100 saucer ships to fly and more, this cross-platform multiplayer from Berserk Games released back in 2015 is a great choice. And offers hours and hours of fun, making it well worth having on your PC!

With more expansions and upgrades from the developers, it continues to be a popular choice for players around the world.

Solitaire – Cat Pirate Portrait



Everyone loves a game of solitaire now and again – and what better way to play it than on your PC! Solitaire — Cat Pirate Portrait is an even more enjoyable way to play this fantastic game , with some amazing animations and sounds that really enhance the gameplay.

There are also several different editions of this game as part of the download, which includes easy Draw 1 games, Draw 3 games and Vegas play modes. This means you’ll never get bored when playing Solitaire Cat Pirate Portrait with the variations to choose from adding a new angle or challenge every time.