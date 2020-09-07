Are you looking for an electronic device that will bring your mobile gaming experience to another level? Tablets are an excellent way to play games since they offer a big screen, long-lasting battery, great quality graphics, and much better control compared to any mobile phone.

Whenever you’re on vacation, on the way to work, or simply want to play some tournament during the lunch break, gaming tablets are a “newer innovation to the mobile gaming market that offers the perks of a laptop without the bulky design and large form factor.”

When it comes to the best gaming tablets, there are many players on the market, fighting for your attention, offering top-notch experiences. The decision-making process may be a bit overwhelming, so in order to make it easier, we provided a list of excellent quality tablets that will surely meet your gaming expectations.

Apple iPad Pro

There is a reason iPad Pro 11 is the most recommended gaming tablet of 2020. Let’s start with the screen; a resolution of 2388 x 1668 pixels ensures the device offers great graphics with extremely sharp visual effects. It has a high-refresh-rate display at 120Hz. Not to mention the beautiful design and lightness of the device.

According to the specialists from techradar.com, “The iPad Pro 11-inch is excellent, and easily the best tablet Apple has ever made – but you’ll need to know how to get the best out of it. It’s designed for the professional, and those in creative lines of work will love the power, precision, and overall quality on offer. If you’re a ‘standard’ user, then you’ll be buying the iPad Pro as a luxury device and media powerhouse – and you’ll be paying for the privilege.”

Specifications:

Processor: Apple A12Z Bionic

Display: 11″ Inch Retina Display with 2388 x 1668 Resolution with 120Hz Refresh Rate

Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

GPU: Apple GPU (7-core graphics)

RAM: 6 GB

Camera: Rear – 12 MP (wide), 10 MP (ultrawide), TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth) Front – 7 MP

Battery Life: 10 hours

Operating System: iPad OS 13.4

Weight: 1.04 lbs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Another diamond among gaming tablets is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e. It’s light as a feather and has a luxury design. The graphics are maxed-out, providing you with an excellent gaming experience and the possibility to record high-quality videos. In pocket-lint.com, you can find the review of all tablet’s features.

A quick summary of the tablet by digital trends speaks for itself, “We all want a little slice of luxury. A slightly more expensive hotel than usual when we go on vacation, ticking the leather trim box when we order a new car, and buying a mobile device that feels more expensive than it is. That’s the definition of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e, and along with the stunning screen, it’s one of the main reasons you’re going to pick one up in the store.”

Specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SDM670

Display: 10.5 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1600 x 2560 pixels, 16:10 ratio (~288 PPI density)

RAM: 4/6GB

Storage: 64GB; 128GB

GPU: Adreno 616

Camera: 13 MP, f/2.0, 26mm, 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, AF, HDR, panorama

Operating System: Android P

Battery Life: 15 hours

Weight: 400g

Asus ZenPad 3S 10

The third place on the podium goes to Asus ZenPad 3S 10. This tablet will surely not disappoint even the most demanding gamers. It has a premium aluminum body that is precision-milled with 0.08mm diamond-cutting technology to create a perfect balance between strength and sleekness. Matte texture and the modern design makes the device a real pearl, among others.

Packed with features, such as sharpness optimization, will undoubtedly provide gamers excellent playing experience.

“With ASUS VisualMaster technology, ASUS ZenPad 3S 10 immerses you in an exciting new mobile entertainment world. ASUS VisualMaster is a suite of exclusive visual enhancement technologies that combine hardware and software to optimize all aspects of the display, resulting in an incredibly realistic viewing experience. Part of ASUS VisualMaster, ASUS Tru2Life technology enhances every pixel to deliver optimum contrast and sharpness for beautiful images that look just like real life.” claims specialists from Asus.

Specifications:

Processor: Z500M has MediaTek MT8176

Display: 9.7″ LED Backlight Touchscreen LCD Panel QXGA (1536 x 2048) Screen

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB

GPU: PowerVR GX6250

Operating System: Tablet: Android™, 6.0.

Battery Life: 10 hours

Weight: 0.94 lbs

The Bottom Line

Choosing the best gaming tablet is not so straightforward; that’s why we highly recommend reading reliable reviews with honest recommendations. There are indeed many features to consider before you purchase. Hopefully, the information we listed above will help you make an informed decision and totally improve your gaming experience.